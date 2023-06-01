REVEALED: How much more will Italian museums cost this summer?

Advertisement

Italy is loved for many things, including its invaluable artistic patrimony.

But, as the country continues to grapple with rising inflation, people planning to spend their holidays in the peninsula may find things are particularly pricey this year.

READ ALSO: What to expect when travelling to Italy in summer 2023

Next to a long list of summer staples, including artisanal gelato, and beach rental services, even museums and galleries have been affected by price hikes.

The cost of admission to the 15 most-visited museums across Italy had risen by ten percent on average year-on-year as of March 2023, according to a study by consumer group Altroconsumo.

The single biggest increase was recorded in Naples as tickets to the Palazzo Reale went from six euros to ten, marking a 67-percent price increase against 2022. But notable price upticks were seen in all major Italian cities.

Peak-season admission to Florence’s Uffizi galleries was bumped up from 20 to 25 euros last March in a highly controversial move, while tickets to Venice’s Palazzo Ducale – already among the priciest in Europe – went from 25 to 30 euros.

The price of a single ticket to Florence's Uffizi galleries went up from 20 to 25 euros last March. Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Admission to Turin’s popular Egyptian Museum also saw a price increase earlier this year as tickets went from 15 euros to 18 for a 20-percent increase.

Finally, even the capital, Rome, wasn’t exempt from the so-called caro cultura (or ‘culture hike’) as the cost of pre-booked visits (prevendite) to the Vatican Museums increased by one euro for a total of 22.

Tickets to the Colosseum’s Archaeological Park are currently the same price as last year, though, quite tellingly, they are now one third more expensive than they were in 2019 (from 12 euros to the present 16).

Advertisement

Further increase on the horizon

On top of any individual price increase, tickets to all of Italy's state-run museums will collectively go up by one euro from June 15th to September 15th.

The move is part of a two-billion-euro aid package for the northeastern Emilia Romagna region, with the temporary hike’s proceeds all meant to go towards the restoration of museums, libraries and monuments damaged by flooding.

READ ALSO: What you need to know about Italy’s free museum Sundays

Rome's Pantheon, which can currently be accessed free of charge, will soon start charging entry fees. Photo by Vincenzo PINTO / AFP

But further price increases could be on the cards. Italian Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano has repeatedly said he thinks the country’s world-famous historic sites should charge more for entry - and heavily criticised monuments opening their doors free of charge, saying he’d like to bring in entry fees.

Advertisement

To begin with, Rome’s Pantheon is set to soon charge for admission, though visits to the ancient Roman temple will remain free for city residents.

There are no details yet about when exactly the Pantheon will begin charging for tickets, but the change could pave the way for the introduction of entry fees for other ‘free’ attractions around the country.