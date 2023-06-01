Which airports in Italy will be affected by strikes on Sunday?

Advertisement

Airline passengers travelling to or from Italy are set to face further disruption on Sunday as some airport staff plan to take part in a 24-hour walkout, while others will take part in four-hour strikes on the same day.

But, as the duration and type of protests will vary, the extent of the disruption caused will vary from one airport to another - and not all are likely to see major disruption.

Few details have been confirmed so far and airlines have not announced any strike-related cancellations for Sunday at the time of writing.

However, some cancellations or delays cannot be ruled out and all passengers planning to travel to or from Italy this weekend are advised to contact their airline to check the status of their flight.

Here's a look at the Italian airports where strikes are expected to cause the most disruption on Sunday:

Rome

Air traffic control operators covering Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports will strike for four hours on Sunday, between 1pm and 5pm.

Maintenence staff at Rome Fiumicino airport will strike for the full 24 hours, according to reports.

Milan

Air traffic control operators covering Milan's Linate and Malpensa airports will strike for four hours on Sunday, between 1pm and 5pm.

Handling staff at Bergamo Orio Al Serio airport have confirmed they will strike for the full 24 hours, according to the Corriere della Citta news daily.

All airports:

Handling staff at airports around the country plan to walk out for a four-hour window on Sunday between 12pm and 4pm.

It was not immediately clear how many workers planned to take part in the strike, but at least four of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved at least some disruption is expected at major airports, especially at check-in desks and baggage collection points.

Airline staff:

Staff at Spanish airlines Volotea and Vueling, and Air Dolomiti – a subsidiary of Lufthansa operating routes from Germany to 13 different Italian destinations – are expected to take part in a 24-hour nationwide strike.

Meanwhile, ground staff from American Airlines and Emirates are expected to strike for four hours, between 12pm and 4pm.

Flights run by any of these airlines may experience delays or cancellations on the day, though no details have been given yet.

However, under Italian law, flights scheduled to leave between 7am and 10am and between 6pm and 9pm are protected from strike action.

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC has published details of the flights that are guaranteed to go ahead on Sunday on its web page.

