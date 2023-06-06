Why are flights to and from Italy so expensive this summer?

Advertisement

Over the past four years, airline activity has gone from being virtually non-existent because of lockdowns and travel bans during the Covid-19 pandemic, to recovering almost 100 percent over the last couple of years.

If you’ve been looking for a flight to or from Italy in the summer, you’ll notice that the prices are higher than in previous years, and even more than before the pandemic.

Furio Truzzi, president of the consumer rights association Assoutenti, told the Corriere della Sera newspaper in April that the cost of domestic flights in Italy had risen by 71.5 percent compared to the previous year, while international flights had gone up by 59 percent.

But it’s not just in Italy where these price rises have been recorded; it’s happening all over Europe.

The average cost of a return air fare from the US to Europe this year is $1,167. That's a 36 percent increase compared to 2022 prices, Hayley Berg, lead economist for the travel site Hopper, wrote in the company's 2023 Summer Travel Outlook report.

Why are flights so expensive this summer?

A combination of factors are conspiring to drive the price of flights up this summer.

The most predictable is the increased cost of jet fuel due to the war in Ukraine.

CEO of easyJet Johan Lundgren told French news agency AFP that because the price of fuel has risen by 71 percent, the average rate of the low-cost carrier has increased by 31 percent (fuel costs amount to around a third of an airline's total expenses).

Then there's a current scarcity of raw materials with which to maintain existing aircraft and build new planes.

In Boeing's annual shareholder meeting in April, CEO David Calhoun told attendees that a quality control issue had forced the manufacturer to halt delivery on some of its new planes, meaning there would be 9,000 fewer seats available for travellers this year than expected.

Some low-cost airlines have gone bankrupt, and others' finances are still recovering from the Covid slump, preventing them from being able to return to full capacity in terms of flight numbers.

Continual strike action by airline personnel is slowing driving up salaries for some workers, which also increases costs.

Crucially, demand for air travel in 2023 continues to outpace supply as travellers who have put their holiday plans on hold for the past few years finally take the plunge, meaning that airlines don't need to lower their prices.

How to get a good deal on flights

You may not be able to get flights as cheaply as you once could, but there are still several things you can do to keep your costs down.

Booking months in advance used to be one of the most surefire tactics to lock in good rates - but this seems to be less effective in 2023 than in previous years, presumably because competition is so fierce and everyone else is doing the same.

However, flights almost certainly won't get any cheaper if you wait till the last minute for a holiday for which you have a specific destination and dates in mind, so it's still wise to book as far in advance for this as possible.

If you're more flexible on either location or timing, it's worth signing up for communications and alerts from travel sites or airlines themselves, so you're the first to hear when there's an offer on.

Avoiding the peak holiday season in July and August can also help save you money. If it’s possible, take an early summer holiday in early June or a later one towards the end of August and the beginning of September. Travelling on a Thursday instead of a Saturday can also reduce costs.

Searching a flights aggregator like Skyscanner or Momondo will show you all the options available to you for your chosen dates, including indirect routes involving stopovers, which could significantly lower your costs.

Skyscanner is also currently trialling a new Savings Generator function that will show users the cheapest dates for travel to their chosen destination.

What are the alternatives?

It's not helpful for transatlantic trips, but rail travel can be a great alternative to flying if you're travelling within Europe.

Northern Italy has direct train services to France, Switzerland, Austria, Slovenia, and even to Germany.

The Nightjet night train will get you all the way from Rome or Florence to Munich or Vienna, allowing you to catch a good night's sleep and save on hotel costs while you travel.

For train travel around Europe, Interrail passes can often be cheaper than buying individual train tickets, especially if you’re travelling for longer periods of time. Interrail has a youth pass that is up to 23 percent cheaper than an adult pass, which is available to anyone under 28.