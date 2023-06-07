EXPLAINED: What are the benefits of having Italian citizenship vs residency?

Advertisement

Italian citizenship applications can be drawn-out and often expensive affairs, requiring months of appointments and vast quantities of documentation, and sometimes taking years to be finalised.

The procedure varies depending on whether you're applying for citizenship via ancestry, residency or marriage, but those who've done it tend to agree that it's an uphill slog - and it's not cheap.

So if you already have residency, why bother with applying for Italian citizenship?

Here's are the key benefits of citizenship to bear in mind when weighing up whether the application process is worth it for you:

It doesn't expire

Italian residency permits must be renewed every six, 12, or 24 months, depending on the kind you have - an arduous process that's liable to vary depending on where you're living and which local official is handling your case.

If you obtain permanent residency after five continuous years of living in Italy, this doesn't expire - but you still have to renew your card every 10 years in order for it to remain valid as an ID document.

You can't lose it

Permanent residency only gives you the right to remain in Italy if you are, well, permanently resident.

It's hard to lose permanent residency, but not impossible: leaving the EU for more than 12 consecutive months, or leaving the country for six continuous years, will do it.

Being considered a national security threat, being placed under police special prevention measures, or being found to have obtained your permit fraudulently will also get your residency status revoked.

Italian citizenship, by contrast, is something that can't be taken away from you, regardless of where you go or what you do.

Once you have Italian citizenship, you're not at risk of losing it. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

It confers rights non-citizens don't have

As an Italian citizen, you have the automatic right to free healthcare, regardless of your employment status.

You can vote in all elections, including, local, national, and EU elections, and stand for election if you're above the age of 18 - even if you live in another EU country outside Italy.

Foreign EU nationals who are resident in Italy can register to vote in municipal and European parliamentary elections, but not national and regional elections.

You can also pass your Italian citizenship on to any children under the age of 18.

It gives you access to the rest of the EU

Having an Italian passport allows you to freely move around and work in the EU more or less without limitations.

Of course, if you already have an EU passport, this isn't going to be a plus point for you.

But for non-EU Italian residents who can only spend three months out of every six in another EU country under the 90-day rule, it presents a massive potential benefit.

Disadvantages of Italian citizenship

Considering the advantages laid out above, why wouldn't anyone want to apply for citizenship?

For one, some countries - like India - don't allow dual citizenship. For many, the benefits of gaining an Italian passport won't outweigh the disadvantages of having to forfeit citizenship of your country of origin.

Foreigners with their sights set on a career with their home country's diplomatic or consular services might also not want to apply for Italian citizenship.

While it's not necessarily a barrier to entry, having more than one citizenship can make things more complicated for those who want to work in a high-level government position with access to classified information.

Finally, there's an emotional as well as practical component to naturalising. In Italy, for example, you're required to take an oath of allegiance to the Republic.

If you won't receive much in the way of material benefits, and don't feel particularly aligned with Italian culture, you may prefer to stick with the citizenship you have.

In all other situations though, there are basically no drawbacks to acquiring Italian citizenship - and plenty of advantages.

Please note The Local cannot advise on individual cases. See more information in our Italian citizenship section.