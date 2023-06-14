Vatican court fines climate activists €28K over museum protest

Advertisement

The two Italian environmentalists - members of the Last Generation group - were also handed suspended prison sentences for sticking their hands to the base of the Laocoon statue.

"Judges at the Vatican City State Tribunal sentenced Ester (Goffi) and Guido (Viero) to nine months (suspended) and a fine of 1,620 euros, and ordered them to pay damages of more than 28,000 euros," Last Generation said.

The group said it would appeal.

The stunt was one of a number of eye-catching acts in recent months designed to focus attention on the urgency of weaning the world off fossil fuels

During their protest in August 2022, Goffi and Viero unfurled a banner reading "Last Generation. No gas, no coal" under the marble statue, which was not touched.

"The Vatican, which is one of the world's last remaining absolute monarchies, proves by this verdict how hypocritical it is," the group said.

It said the punishment - "for a few drops of glue on a block of marble underneath the Laocoon" - was "out of proportion and absurd", saying the protest was "simply to highlight what the pope has written and advised."

Pope Francis, who has been outspoken in his commitment to environmental concerns, regularly stresses how crucial it is to preserve the planet for future generations.

The Ancient Roman statue of Laocoon shows the mythical priest and his sons being crushed to death by giant sea serpents after trying in vain to warn the Trojans of an impending catastrophe -- the wooden horse gifted to them by the Greeks.