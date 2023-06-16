La Bella Vita: Hidden places to visit in Venice and signs summer has arrived in Italy

Advertisement

After weeks of changeable weather, showers, and unusually cool temperatures, the temperatures are rising in Italy and we’re getting some beach weather at last. And at the start of summer, as the mercury soars, the country suddenly starts to look and feel different in all sorts of ways.

As the days get longer and brighter, everything gets louder - not least the music at bars and beach clubs everywhere. The shops are full to bursting with seasonal fruit. And then there’s the sight of Italian families carting around enormous cooler bags stuffed with pasta al forno and homemade cakes, and playing endless games of cards on the sand. We listed just some of the signs summer is well and truly here:

The arrival of summer in Italy also means the arrival of crowds. As regular visitors - not to mention residents - will be well aware, Venice is one place where the popular sights are especially packed out in high season.

One of the joys of visiting Venice, at least for me, is spending some time wandering the narrow (and mostly quiet) backstreets, soaking up the atmosphere and seeing what sights I stumble across, hoping that before long I’ll come across a tucked-away bar serving coffee or cicchetti. But if you prefer a more structured type of travel itinerary, there are plenty of relatively peaceful spots to add to it: from an alternative to St. Mark’s bell tower to a tranquil island and what must be the most beautiful supermarket in Italy (if not anywhere in the world.)

Whether you’ve already seen the Doge’s Palace three times or you just want to escape the chaos, we’re sure some of our favourite lesser-known spots in the floating city will fit the bill:

St Mark's square, the Doge's Palace (left) and the church of San Giorgio Maggiore (rear) captured as the sun rises over Venice. Photo by Marco SABADIN / AFP

You may remember we reported back in March that Rome’s Pantheon, one of the city’s oldest and most iconic monuments, was planning to charge visitors for entry for the first time as part of the government’s wider money-making drive for Italy’s famous attractions. But there was no indication at the time as to when tickets would be introduced, or how much they would cost.

After weeks of discussion, the Italian culture ministry has now announced the details of the plan: while Rome residents, under 18s, those attending mass, and several other categories will be exempt, everyone else will pay a €5 entry fee from July 1st. Here are all the details we have about the plan so far:

