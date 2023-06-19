On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Parliament to debate “worldwide” anti-surrogacy bill

Italy’s hard-right government says it wants to make surrogacy by Italian citizens a “universal crime”, meaning it would be illegal anywhere in the world, and it’s putting forward a draft law for debate in parliament’s lower house on Monday.

Italy is among the EU countries where all forms of surrogacy are illegal. Anyone prosecuted under Italian law could face prison or a fine of between 600,000 and one million euros.

But now, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party wants to extend this law to cover Italian nationals anywhere in the world, and regardless of where the surrogacy happens - something many legal experts point out would be impossible to implement.

LGBTIQ organisations and opposition politicians said the move forms part of a broader attack on gay rights by the government, which in March ordered Milan’s city hall to stop issuing birth certificates to the children of same-sex couples.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks in parliament. (Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP)

Tuesday

Nationwide airport handling staff strike

Handling staff at airports around the country will take part in a 24-hour walkout on Tuesday, June 20th.

As three of Italy's largest transport workers' unions are involved in the strike, the protest is expected to cause at least some level of disruption at all of Italy's major airports, especially at check-in desks and in baggage collection areas.

CALENDAR: Italy's transport strikes in summer 2023

Flight delays or cancellations may also be possible. A similar airport staff strike held in early June caused Italy’s flag carrier ITA Airways to cancel over 100 flights.

(Photo by ANDRE PAIN / AFP)

Advertisement

Wednesday

Maturità exams begin

Tens of thousands of high school students around the country will take the first part of their diploma exam (known as the esame di maturita) on Wednesday, June 21st.

The exam is divided into three different sections: two written tests assessing students’ command of the Italian language and of one other subject, plus an oral exam with questions on all curricular subjects.

Thursday

Nationwide ‘pasta strike’?

Italian shoppers are being called on to take part in a week-long “pasta boycott” starting on Thursday in protest against the soaring cost of the everyday staple.

Italian consumer group Assoutenti called for the boycott after a special government panel chose not to further investigate rising pasta prices, which consumer associations say are speculative and “absolutely out of proportion” to production costs.

Pasta prices in Italy are up by 25.3 percent year on year, with a kilo of dried pasta now costing 2.13 euros on average.

Advertisement

Assoutenti said that, as well as being a protest, the boycott would also show “whether keeping the shelves full brings prices down, as often happens with a boycott of goods”.

With little discussion of the event on social media however, it was unclear how many Italians were really likely to stop buying pasta for an entire week.

Saturday

Fundraising concert for flood-hit Emilia Romagna region

'Italia loves Romagna' – a fundraising concert for those affected by last month’s Emilia Romagna floods – will be held at Reggio Emilia’s RCF arena on Saturday, June 24th.

The concert was announced by Italy’s culture ministry in late May, two weeks after extreme flooding displaced thousands of residents and left large areas of land devastated.

Well-known Italian acts, including Elisa, Luciano Ligabue, Gianni Morandi and Zucchero, will feature in the show. Tickets are on sale via Vivaticket, TicketOne and Ticketmaster.