As July rolls around in Italy, it's the time of year when you'll start to hear the verb seccare used with increasing frequency.

It can mean to dry out:

Il caldo intenso delle ultime settimane ha seccato l'erba.

The intense heat of the last few weeks has dried out the grass.

Quel pozzo si è seccato anni fa.

That well dried up years ago.

Or to be figuratively drained or sapped of vitality:

Il sovraccarico di lavoro ha seccato tutte le sue energie creative.

The too-high workload sapped all her creative energies.

But it's perhaps most commonly used to talk about being annoyed or bothered by someone or something.

Ti secca se fumo una sigaretta?

Does it bother you if I smoke a cigarette?

Mi secca dover sempre rimediare ai suoi errori.

It annoys me that I always have to clean up after his mistakes.

Sono rimasti seccati dalla sconfitta della loro squadra.

They were upset that their team lost.

A seccatura, meanwhile, is a nuisance or annoyance.

È una seccatura dover aspettare in fila per un'ora solo per fare una semplice domanda.

It's an annoyance having to wait in line for an hour just to ask one simple question.

Be careful when you see seccare used in combination with fare - while far(e) seccare can mean to deliberately dry something out, fare secco is a (colloquial!) way to talk about killing someone.

Dovresti far seccare la farina di mandorle in forno prima di preparare i macarons.

You should dry out the almond flour in the oven before preparing the macarons.

Se questo tizio non significa nulla per te, allora non ti dispiacerà quando lo faremo secco.

If this guy means nothing to you then you won't mind when we whack him.

