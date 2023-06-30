Bristol resident identified as suspect behind Colosseum carving

Advertisement

A young man wearing a blue shirt was filmed last Friday as he used a key to scratch his and his girlfriend’s name into a wall of the iconic Rome monument.

The video of the scene was then uploaded to YouTube and quickly went viral as countless people took to social media to express outrage over the incident.

But, after a four-day manhunt, Italian police said on Thursday they had identified a man from Bristol, southern England, as the suspect behind the carving.

Police forces haven’t yet released the suspect’s full name, though English media reports have identified the alleged culprit as 27-year-old Ivan Dimitrov, a Bulgarian-born fitness instructor currently living in the English city with 33-year-old girlfriend Hayley Bracey.

If convicted, the man could face a fine of up to €15,000 and prison term of up to five years under Italy’s cultural heritage protection laws.

READ ALSO: What punishments do tourists face if they damage Italian monuments?

Italian culture minister Gennaro Sangiuliano on Thursday thanked the police for identifying the alleged perpetrator of the “uncivilised and absurd act committed at the Colosseum”, hoping that “justice will take its course by rigorously applying the laws”.

It is not the first time the Colosseum has been defaced in recent years.

In 2014, a Russian tourist was fined €20,000 and received a four-year suspended jail sentence for engraving the letter ‘K’ on a wall of the world-famous monument.

Advertisement

Four years later, in 2018, an Indian tourist removed an entire brick from a Colosseum wall to make a “souvenir” of it.

Finally, in September 2020, a 32-year-old man from Ireland was arrested and charged with damaging a historical landmark after he was caught using a metal point to carve his initials into a pillar on the first level of the monument.