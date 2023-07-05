Italian expression of the day: ‘Da che pulpito’

Advertisement

The Italian language has plenty of creative exclamations and, while some are now popular even outside of the country’s borders (think of mamma mia, che palle and a slew of more vulgar ones), there are some that aren't as widely known internationally but are still very common among locals.

Da che pulpito is one of them.

The phrase is actually the abbreviated form of Senti (or guarda) da che pulpito viene la predica, which is roughly translatable as ‘look at the pulpit the sermon’s coming from’.

As you may have already guessed, da che pulpito is a way to let someone know that, whatever they’re accusing you of, they’re guilty of it too.

Think of it as a more imaginative version of the English ‘look who’s talking’ or ‘you’re one to talk’.

Sei in ritardo di mezz’ora. Sei incredibile.

Da che pulpito! Anche tu non sei mai puntuale.

You’re thirty minutes late. You’re unbelievable.

Look who’s talking! You yourself are never punctual.

It’s worth noting that Italian does have a direct equivalent for ‘look who’s talking’, i.e. senti chi parla.

But senti chi parla is often perceived as too mild a comeback when it comes to pointing out the hypocrisy of the person (or people) criticising you.

As such, many experienced speakers opt for a well-aimed da che pulpito to nip the personal attack in the bud.

For greater dramatic effect, you can also accompany the phrase with the ‘dismissal’ hand gesture, which is performed by throwing either one of your hands over the corresponding shoulder, as though you were trying to toss something behind you.

Caspita, sei veramente disordinato.

Da che pulpito! La tua stanza e' un mucchio di biancheria sporca.

Oh gosh, you really are messy.

You're one to talk. Your room's a pile of dirty laundry.