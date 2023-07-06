Italy braces for scorching weekend with highs of 40C

Advertisement

People in Italy were set to face the second heatwave of the year on Thursday as weather forecasts indicated that an anticyclone sweeping in from northern Africa would reach the peninsula in the early hours of Friday, July 7th.

The incoming warm air front was expected to bring scorching conditions to all regions of the country, especially in the south and isole maggiori, Sicily and Sardinia, where daytime temperatures were forecast to reach highs of 40C.

Seconda ondata di caldo, da domani sulle isole e nel fine settimana si estenderà al resto d'Italia. Durerà tutta la prossima settimana e sarà molto forte in Sardegna pic.twitter.com/oitBzakQ2H — Daniele Brundu (@Daniele_Brundu) July 5, 2023

But mercury levels were expected to soar even in the north and centre of the boot, with Tuscany, Lazio and Lombardy all forecast to see temperatures north of 35C.

Furthermore, experts said that perceived temperatures during the weekend may well be above actual ground readings due to high levels of humidity in the air – a phenomenon known as afa in Italy.

At the time of writing, Italy’s health ministry had not yet issued any extreme heat warnings for the weekend, but it was expected to release amber alerts (indicative of conditions posing a health risk to the most vulnerable members of the population) for a number of Italian cities on Friday.

READ ALSO: ‘Four to five light meals a day’: Italy’s official advice for surviving the heat

Advertisement

It was still unclear on Thursday how long the incoming heatwave would last, though the latest long-term forecasts showed that extreme heat may linger over the country for over a week, with the caldo potentially easing off from Saturday, July 15th.