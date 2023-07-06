Traffic jams: The worst dates to travel on Italy's roads in July

Advertisement

Italy's autostrade (motorways) usually see little in the way of heavy traffic during the cold months.

But in summer that all changes as everyone escapes the baking hot cities for the cooler air of the mountains or the coast.

Not only do motorways become much busier, but many smaller roads (strade statali), particularly in coastal areas and around holiday hotspots, become completely clogged with traffic.

The increased number of vehicles on the road isn't just inconvenient; it can also be dangerous, as June, July and August are usually the months with the most recorded car accidents.

That's why the Italian government issues warnings each year advising motorists to avoid peak travel times, and even publishes its own calendar showing when traffic is expected to be at its worst.

The official forecasts, produced as part of the Viabilità Italia summer travel plan drawn up by emergency services and motorway management company Anas, note particularly busy dates to avoid.

The calendar is colour-coded, with a yellow marker indicating heavy traffic, red indicating heavy traffic with 'possible critical conditions', and black indicating 'critical' traffic.

No 'black’ days have been forecast for July, but the calendar features plenty of yellow and red spots, with motorists expected to experience heavy traffic and even potentially critical conditions on weekends.

With respect to the first half of the month, Italian roads are expected to be particularly crowded on Saturdays and Sundays, though drivers may come across significant congestion from as early as Friday evening in some cases.

Overall weekend traffic is expected to get heavier in the second half of July, with national motorways likely to see major jams in the morning of Saturday, July 22nd and all day on Sunday.



Things are then expected to further worsen on the last weekend of the month, which is when many people in Italy will go on their summer holidays, starting what’s generally known as esodo di massa (‘mass exodus’).

Roads are forecast to start clogging up from the morning of Friday, July 28th, with red-coded traffic warnings covering the whole of Saturday and Sunday.

Overall then, the best time for motorists to hit the road in July is from Monday to Thursday, as, barring some rare exceptions, traffic is expected to remain at normal levels on those days.

It’s worth noting that, while motorways are likely to be jammed at various points over the next few weekends, July is still a far better time to travel than August, when Italians will move en masse towards their holiday destinations.

Official traffic forecasts for August haven’t been issued yet. Based on previous years’ events however, many Italian motorways may see hours-long traffic jams on multiple occasions over the course the month, particularly around the Ferragosto holiday on August 15th.