La Bella Vita: Italian baby name rules and how to visit Italy's cafes and bars

If you're a newcomer to Italy, whether you've just moved here or are visiting on holiday, you can expect to be spending plenty of your time in bars and cafes - either to take refuge in the hottest part of the day or to bask out in the late-afternoon sun when the heat's less intense.

You may have learned your caffe macchiato from your marocchino and the acceptable time of day to order a cappuccino, but there's more to Italian caffe-bar culture than knowing the correct names of popular beverages.

From sitting vs standing to how to maximise your bang for your buck, here's what to know about the art of visiting Italian bars and cafes:

Aperol and aperitivo: A guide to visiting bars and cafes in Italy

The pre-dinner aperitivo drink and snack is popular all over Italy. Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA / AFP.

Some baby-naming conventions are standard the world over - not calling a child something offensive or that carries strong negative historical connotations, for instance (looking at you, Adolf). But there are some rules that are specific to Italy.

Did you know, for example, that Italian law dictates that children can't have the exact same name as a parent? No 'Juniors' in Italy.

There's also a limit to how many given names Italians can have; meanwhile a judgement issued by Italy's Constitutional Court last year updated the law on surnames to make double-barrelling both parents' last names the default.

Whether you're expecting a new arrival yourself or are just curious, here are the rules around naming newborns in Italy:

What are the rules for naming your baby in Italy?

A mother holds her baby in her arms. Photo by Hollie Santos on Unsplash

If you want to sound like a local in Italy, there's no better place to start than by familiarising yourself with common Italian exclamations.

There's a reason why Italians are generally considered to be among the most animated people on earth: they know how to get their point across succinctly and effectively, leaving no room for doubt as to their true feelings.

From basta to evvai, che palle to mannaggia, here are eight phrases that will have you exclaiming like an Italian in no time:

Eight Italian exclamations that will make you sound like a local

Italian football coach Gennaro Gattuso gestures to one of his players during a Spanish La Liga match. Photo by Giuseppe CACACE / AFP

