Seven events to look forward to in Italy in summer 2023

Umbria Jazz, Perugia - July 7th-16th

Hurry and you can catch the remainder of Umbria Jazz, a 10-day festival held annually in the medieval hilltop city of Perugia, Umbria's regional capital.

The event takes place all over the city, from intimate gigs in cosy wine bars to larger performances in the town's piazzas.

If you miss this one, don't worry: you can start gearing up for a weekend-long autumn version of the festival, held in Terni (close to the famous Marmore waterfalls), or its winter edition, hosted by the equally beautiful and hilly medieval town of Orvieto.

Ravello Festival, Amalfi Coast - July 2nd-August 30th

A highlight of the Italian summer is Ravello Festival, a packed programme of musical and cultural events on the terraces of Villa Rufolo, overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

In addition to classical music performances, this year's festival also features a jazz week, and closes out with a tribute to Frank Sinatra with the Salerno Jazz Orchestra.

Perched 350m above sea level, Ravello's elevation provides some welcome relief from the midsummer heat; if you're in the town, check out Villa Cimbrone, a sprawling villa and landscaped gardens with a famed Infinity Terrace.

Festa del Redentore, Venice - July 15th-16th

The Venetian festival of Redentore, or Christ the Redeemer, takes place starting on the third Saturday of July, which this year falls on July 15th.

The festival celebrates the end of the plague that swept through Venice between 1575 and 1577, killing as many as 46,000 of its residents - one third of the city's population.

Festivities start at 8pm on Friday July 14th with the inauguration of a floating wooden votive bridge which connects Venice to the nearby Giudecca island and which will remain in position until midnight on July 16th.

From 11.30pm on Saturday there will be a 40-minute-long firework display in the San Marco area of the lagoon, followed on Sunday by boat races and a 7pm mass at the Church of Christ the Redeemer on Giudecca.

Ferragosto, nationwide - August 15th

The most important date in every Italian's national summer holiday calendar is August 15th - otherwise known as Ferragosto.

These days, this is the date on which Catholics celebrate the Assumption, or the ascension of the Virgin Mary into heaven - though the Feriae Augusti (the festivals of the Emperor Augustus) were in fact first introduced all the way back in 18 BC, to offer Roman citizens a period of rest after months of hard labour.

This year's Ferragosto falls on a Tuesday, which means most Italians will be taking a ponte holiday weekend. Expect particularly crowded beaches and heavy traffic on and around this date; some towns and cities also put on parades and displays in the evening.

Palio dell'Assunta, Siena - August 16th

The Palio dell'Assunta (which, as you might guess, takes its name from the Assumption of the Virgin Mary), is held this year on August 16th, and is the second of two palios, following the Palio di Provenzano on July 2nd.

The palio races have taken place in the Tuscan city of Siena since 1633, and see Siena’s 17 contrade districts compete against each other via an intense horse race held in the city's oval-shaped Piazza del Campo.

A number of events are held in the three days preceding the race, including several trial runs and the momentous tratta (draw), where each competing contrada is assigned a horse.

Finally, on the day of the palio, a spectacular historical parade made up of nearly 700 participants enchants the public just before the start of the race.

Many Italians use the August 15th public holiday to escape the heat of the city and enjoy the beach. Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

I Suoni delle Dolomiti, Dolomites - August 23rd-October 1st

Once you've soaked up all the August sun Italy's coast has to offer, why not see out the end of the summer by heading up north to the Trentino Dolomites and experiencing live music performances immersed in nature.

The weeks-long staggered music festival The Sounds of the Dolomites takes place in different locations around the Alpine region, set against spectacular mountain backdrops, most of which can only be reached by a (short) trek.

Be sure to check out the sunrise Polish Cello Quartet performance at 6.30am on September 1st, on the San Pellegrino Pass in Val di Fassa.

Notte della Taranta, Salento - August 26th

One of the most hotly-anticipated events of the Pugliese summer is the Notte della Taranta.

It's a night of high-energy pizzica, a folk dance said to originate from the legend that anyone bitten by a tarantula would have to dance in a frenzy for days to flush out the venom.

This year's edition, like previous years', will take place in the town of Melpignano outside Lecce, and feature a tribute to beloved Italian singer-songerwriter Fabrizio De André.

Bonus events:

Verona Opera Festival and Caracalla Summer festival in Rome are ongoing until September 9th and August 10th respectively, and are worth attending for the historic settings alone.