Italian word of the day: ‘Scroccone’

If one of your Italian friends tries to get you to pay for their aperol spritz every time you go out for an aperitivo, then you’d have every right to label them as a scroccone.

Scroccone (click here for pronunciation) is the direct equivalent of the English ‘scrounger’ or ‘freeloader’, and it’s used to refer to anyone that, more or less subtly, tries to have other people buy or provide them with items of moderate value such as food, drinks, cigarettes and so on.

Scrocconi all around the world employ the most various tactics to mooch stuff off family members or friends, but the following is definitely one of the most popular strategies in the peninsula, at least when it comes to buying drinks:

Il primo giro lo fai te, giusto? Io offro il prossimo…

You’re getting the first round, right? I’ll do the next one…

Naturally, there would be nothing wrong with the above if there actually was a second round to be bought, which never seems to be the case when a scroccone is around.

In fact, after coming up with the most ludicrous of excuses (from personal experience: mi sono dimenticato di dar da mangiare al gatto, or ‘I forgot to feed the cat’) the scrounger usually leaves the jovial occasion right before it’s their turn to buy and proceeds to fall off the grid for days on end.

While there’s no sure-fire way to put an end to a scroccone’s pesky habits, telling everyone and their grandma about their freeloading efforts is generally enough to shame them into quitting for good.

Hai presente Mattia?

Si.

Che scroccone maledetto che e’...Se ne e’ andato senza pagare la sua parte del conto. Dillo pure in giro.

Do you know Mattia?

Yep.

He’s a damned scrounger…He left without paying his part of the bill. Feel free to spread the word.

And if you’re wondering where scroccone comes from, it’s a derivative noun from the verb scroccare, which, in its original meaning, means ‘to catch or snatch with a hook’. See the connection there?

