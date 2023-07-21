La Bella Vita: Italy’s best summer events and taking the train to Pompeii

Advertisement

Anyone who has driven on Italy's motorways will likely have seen the signs for Autogrill rest stops. And if you've visited an Autogrill or two, you'll know all about the wine selection, enormous tubes of multicoloured pasta for sale, and bar thronged with motorists and roadworkers enjoying an espresso and a chat with complete strangers.

In my experience an Italian Autogrill is a major improvement on your typical service station in the UK or rest stop in the US. There's not a greasy fast-food burger in sight, for one thing, and the (women's) toilets are usually clean.

Every summer there are posts on social media from international visitors raving about their trip to an Autogrill - and particularly praising its coffee, pastry selection, and the pasta dishes at the restaurant. So it might come as a surprise to learn that many Italians by contrast are less than impressed by Autogrill food and coffee, and tend to find cleanliness lacking.

Nevertheless, a stop at the Autogrill is seen as an essential part of any summer road trip for both Italians and visitors, and it's even become something of a national institution. We looked at some of the Autogrill’s quirks and why it has a special place in many Italians’ hearts.

Autogrill: Six essential things to know about Italy’s beloved service stations

If you've ever thought of taking a trip to the Pompeii ruins from Rome, there's an easier option for doing so from this summer.

This week, Italy's culture ministry in connection with national rail operator TrenItalia launched a new direct rail link between central Rome and Pompeii which cuts out the need to change at either Naples or Salerno.

It's only slightly faster, and doesn't seem to be any cheaper, but the convenience - plus the fact you can get your ticket for the Pompeii archaeological park on board the train - has seemingly made it an attractive proposition. One slight problem is that the rail link only runs once a month for now, but the number of services is set to increase from August.

We've got a quick guide to the new line here:

How to take Italy's new direct train between Rome and Pompeii

A FrecciaRossa high-speed train stationed at Rome's central Termini station. Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

For me, the best time to visit Pompeii is spring or early autumn, when the crowds are a little thinner and the heat less intense. And if you too are inclined to head for Italy's less crowded, off-the-beaten-track alternative destinations at this time of year, you could also take a trip to the nearby Herculaneum, or Ercolano, an archaeological park which is smaller but no less fascinating.

In fact it's arguably better preserved and easier to explore, and some say it's even more fascinating.

The Roman fishing town was destroyed by the same eruption that brought Pompeii to the ground, but because it was further from Vesuvius, it was buried by volcanic flows from the ground up, rather than collapsing under falling ash - which means many buildings still have their upper storeys intact.

Plus on Fridays throughout July and August 2023 there are night-time tours featuring light shows and theatrical performances within the ruins.

Read more about visiting Herculaneum and some of our other favourite alternatives to Italy's biggest tourist draws in the article below:

Seven crowd-free alternatives to Italy's tourist hotspots

The height of summer also brings a packed programme of cultural events up and down the country.

From music festivals to centuries-old traditions and a major national holiday, there's a lot to experience in Italy this summer: here's a look at just some of the events you won't want to miss in the coming weeks.

Six events to look forward to in Italy in summer 2023

Is there an aspect of the Italian way of life you'd like to see us write more about? Please email me at [email protected]