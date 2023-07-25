Italian expression of the day: 'Chi non risica non rosica'

Advertisement

Each Italian region has its own dialect, with linguistic differences being so big at times that people living a two-hour drive apart may have a hard time understanding each other.

But plenty of words and phrases that were once unique to a certain dialect have over the years crossed regional borders and are now recognised and regularly used by the majority of Italians.

That’s certainly the case for today's phrase: chi non risica non rosica (hear the correct pronunciation here).

Chi non risica non rosica is a phrase from the Tuscan dialect which could be translated as ‘Those who don’t take risks, don’t eat’ (or literally: 'gnaw').

The ‘proper’ Italian-language version would be ‘chi non rischia non rosicchia’, but the original Tuscan form is far more popular.

It's a creative way of saying that anyone who isn't willing to take a risk will find it hard to make a living and, by extension, to achieve anything worthwhile in life.

To a certain extent, it's the closest Italian equivalent of the English ‘nothing ventured, nothing gained’.

Non pensi alle possibili conseguenze?

Ricordati: chi non risica, non rosica…

Do you not think of the potential consequences?

Remember: nothing ventured, nothing gained.

You could use it to give someone you know the encouragement they need to start a new business venture, relocate to a different city or country, or even make a move on the person they’ve long been interested in.

But you could also use chi non risica non rosica in a sarcastic way right before you go and do something that may make you the subject of everlasting tales of glory and heroism, or should you fail, result in life-long shame and condemnation from both family and friends.

Guarda qua.

Sei serio? Ma hai idea di cosa stai facendo?

Ha, chi non risica non rosica, amico mio!

Watch this.

Are you serious? Have you got any idea what you’re doing?

Ha, nothing ventured, nothing gained, my friend!

