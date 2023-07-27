Italian word of the day: ‘Spicci’

Advertisement

Have you ever been met with an eyeroll when trying to pay for your espresso with a bank card? Has an Italian taxi driver perhaps looked at you in desperation for coins when they had no change for your €20 banknote?

Chances are, they may have asked you: “Hai spicci?” In fact, it's a certainty they would have done so.

So what is spicci? The answer is, quite simply, small change. Just as Americans use dimes and Brits use shrapnel, Italians use spicci instead of soldi or denaro, both of which are more formal nouns for money.

The word (pronounced 'spee-chee' - hear an example here) derives from the formal word spicciolo (or spiccioli in plural) which has the exact same meaning as spicci.

Spicci nevertheless is more frequently used. It is widely considered the slang term of spicciolo, so much so that it isn’t even recorded in Italy's national dictionary, Treccani, despite being used daily by Italians.

What’s more, this slang word has become so commonplace that it even has a colloquial abbreviation that sounds like the English word 'speech'. However, this is used far less.

Advertisement

You’ll hear spicci in every region of Italy, but it's used especially often in Rome. You can use it in multiple scenarios, such as paying your friend back or asking for change to pay for a parking ticket, just as you would in English. For example:

Non ho spicci per lasciare una mancia al cameriere. Hai qualche spicci?

I don’t have change to leave a tip for the waiter. Do you have any change?

Prendi questo spicci e compri un caffè.

Take this change and buy a coffee.

Spicci is important in Italy. A general rule of thumb is to always make sure you’re carrying some with you when travelling - you may get a few disgruntled looks otherwise.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you’d like us to feature on The Local? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Don't miss any of our Italian words and expressions of the day: download our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then select the Italian Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.