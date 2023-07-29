Americans in Italy: Over-the-counter medicines and will US tourists soon need a visa?

Advertisement

Welcome to our regular look at everything you need to know about life in Italy for The Local's readers from the US.

When planning a move or even a trip to Italy, one practical thing you’ll need to consider is whether to bring meds with you or buy them on arrival.

Sometimes it can be hard to know what to bring - even when it comes to basics like over-the-counter cold, flu, and pain remedies. Often, drugs that are commonly available in the US can require a prescription or be near-impossible to get in Europe.

In Italy you’ll also find that some pain relievers are very expensive relative to US prices and are not available in the same quantities, while other meds are available but at a lower dosage than you may expect. See melatonin, for example: a popular sleep aid which is often sold at a dosage of 3, 5 or even 10mg in the US. In Italy, non-prescription sales are limited to 1mg.

In the article below, we looked at what to consider and listed some of the over-the-counter meds Americans will likely want to pack in their luggage.

The 7 over-the-counter meds Americans might want to bring with them to Europe

And you may have seen headlines in US media this week about Americans needing a visa to travel to Europe in future.

In case you’re wondering, this relates to the European Union's ETIAS system and it's not completely new - this has been in the planning stages for a while

This is one of two big changes on the way for travel into the EU, including Italy, which will affect arrivals from the USA.

In short, ETIAS will require all arrivals into the EU to register in advance online, at a cost of €7 (free for over 70s and under 18s).

Technically this is a visa waiver, rather than a visa, but it still spells the end of entirely paperwork-free travel. We've explained what US travellers need to know about it in the following article:

Will American tourists need to pay for a visa to visit Italy?

Understandably this change has caused some confusion, and several readers in Italy have written in to ask whether it applies only to tourists or also to people who have an Italian residency permit.

The ETIAS requirement is expected to apply to all arrivals into the EU who do not have an Italian (or other EU country) visa or residency card.

It will therefore mostly apply to tourists, second-home owners or people on family visits.

This is connected to the 90-day rule, which allows Americans and other non-EU nationals to spend 90 days out of every 180 in the EU without the need for a visa. Here's a reminder of how this rule works.

As always, if you have any thoughts or comments about things that surprised you after moving to Italy, you can fill out our ongoing survey, where you can also let us know the important questions and themes you want to see The Local cover as an American in Italy.

Thanks for reading and please get in touch with us by email if you have any feedback on this newsletter.