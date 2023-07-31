Italian word of the day: 'Smarrito'

Advertisement

The most direct Italian equivalent of 'lost' is perso, from the verb perdere, and the two words are interchangeable in most translation contexts.

But if you're looking for something a little less prosaic - and more versatile - smarrito is an apt alternative.

In addition to 'lost', it also means 'missing', and it's a word you'll most frequently encounter on missing cat or dog posters up around your neighbourhood.

A newspaper headline reads: 'Who's seen him? He runs off during an outing: appeal to find the dog Arturo, missing in Tovo'

It can also refer to lost or misplaced items: a passport, a wallet, a phone.

Non riesco a trovare la mia carta d'identità, spero che non sia smarrita.

I can't find my ID card, I hope it's not lost.

Temo di aver smarrito il passaporto.

I'm afraid I've misplaced my passport.

Vai a controllare l'ufficio oggetti smarriti.

Go and check Lost and Found.

When used as a verb, smarrire can mean to get lost, or lose one's way - literally:

Pare che abbiamo smarrito la via.

We seem to have lost our way.

Si sono smarriti nel bosco.

They got lost in the woods.

Advertisement

or figuratively:

Ha smarrito il filo del discorso.

She lost her train of thought.

When used as an adjective, smarrito can also describe a state of being: bewildered, disoriented, confused (which is perhaps why Italian missing pet posters always seem particularly wrenching).

Mi sento smarrito senza di lei.

I feel lost without her.

La bambina si guardò intorno, smarrita.

The child looked around, bewildered.

Remember that when it's an adjective (or a reflexive verb), the ending of smarrito needs to change to agree with its subject.

Headline reads: 'The hero dog who saved 62 lost puppies'.

La mia borsa si è smarrita durante il viaggio in treno.

My purse got lost on the train ride.

Do you have an Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Did you know you can get all our Italian words and expressions of the day on our new app as soon as we publish them? It takes a few seconds to download the app at the Apple or Android store, then you can select "Italian Word of the Day" in your Notification options via the "User" button.