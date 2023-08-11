Italian expression of the day: ‘Pugno di mosche’

Advertisement

Italian has no shortage of odd and, at times, outright baffling expressions.

Along with avere un diavolo per capello and attaccar bottone, un pugno di mosche is one of the phrases that are more likely to leave you puzzled during your time in Italy.

But what does it mean?

Unless you’re entertaining a conversation with an Italian insectologist and, for reasons we can’t begin to fathom, they’re giving you the ins and outs of their job, the phrase will hardly ever refer to an actual ‘fistful of flies’.

In fact, it’s far more likely for experienced speakers to use un pugno di mosche as a way to say ‘absolutely nothing’ or ‘nothing at all’ based on the idea that a fistful of flies has no inherent value.

Usage of the phrase is particularly popular in situations where one has worked hard and made sacrifices to accomplish a certain goal but has ultimately attained nothing.

Ho sacrificato la mia vita privata per questa azienda, ma alla fine sono rimasto con un pugno di mosche.

I sacrificed my private life for this company, but I was left empty-handed in the end.

Ci abbiamo veramente provato, ma alla fine ci siamo trovati con un pugno di mosche.

We really tried, but had nothing to show for it in the end.

As you can see from the above examples, the phrase is generally used with verbs such as rimanere con (to be left with), trovarsi con (find oneself with) or finire con (end up with).

Translation into English usually changes depending on the verb used as well as the overall context and construction of the original sentence.

However, ‘to be left with nothing’ and ‘to be left empty-handed’ are two of the most common translations.

In closing, remember: un pugno di mosche can be used in serious, and possibly even semi-formal conversations, but also sarcastically, as a way to poke fun at your own fiascos or at those of family members and friends.

For instance, next time your partner’s attempt at fixing something in the house fails miserably, feel free to remind them of how the latest effort, much like the 50-odd that came before that, left them holding a ‘fistful of flies’.