What changes in Italy in September 2023

School starts

Children in Italy will be filing back into the classroom in September, with back-to-school dates ranging from September 5th to September 15th this year.

Schools in the country are managed by regional authorities, which is why return dates generally vary by region.

This year, these are:

September 5th: Bolzano province

September 11th: Aosta Valley, Trentino, Piedmont

September 12th: Lombardy

September 13th: Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Umbria, Abruzzo, Marche, Campania, Basilicata, Sicily

September 14th: Liguria, Molise, Calabria, Puglia, Sardinia

September 15th: Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Lazio

Nationwide transport strikes

After enjoying a strikeless August in part thanks to the franchigia estiva (‘summer exemption period’) banning air transport walkouts between July 27th and September 5th, people in Italy are expected to face plenty of travel disruption in September.

According to the Transport Ministry’s strike calendar, Italian unions have already called a number of demonstrations for the coming weeks, with airline, rail and public transport passengers all set to be affected.

After a strikeless August, people in Italy are expected to face major travel disruption in September due to a number of nationwide walkouts. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

Besides several local and regional walkouts, the following four national strikes are currently expected to cause the greatest amount of disruption to people in the country:

Friday, September 8th: 24-hour airport staff strike

Saturday, September 16th: 8-hour air traffic controllers strike

Monday, September 18th: 24-hour public transport staff strike

Friday, September 29th: 24-hour airport baggage handling staff strike

We will publish further details about the above walkouts as soon as they emerge. Keep checking our strike section for the latest news.

Road traffic

Motorists on Italian roads may face heavy traffic over the first two weekends of the month as many families will be returning to their places of residence after spending the holidays away from home.

According to forecasts from Italy’s State Police, the morning of Friday, September 1st and the whole of Sunday, September 3rd will be the worst times for motorists to hit the road as traffic is expected to be “potentially critical” on those dates.

But intense traffic is also forecast for Friday, September 3rd and the entire following weekend (from September 8th to September 10th).

Food festivals galore

One of the best things about being in Italy in September is having the opportunity to attend a sagra, a type of harvest festival or fair centred around one particular food or drink item local to the town hosting it.

A sagra has a fairly broad definition: it could last for several weeks or just one day, and might consist of anything from raucous celebrations with music and dancing to more relaxed tasting experiences amid food stalls and wooden benches. It will usually be hosted in a field or a piazza, and entry is free.

A month-long truffle sagra in Girone, Tuscany, a grape sagra in Giovo, Trentino, a porcini mushroom sagra in Rocca Priora, Lazio, and Made in Malga, a mountain cheeses sagra in Asiago, Veneto are just a few of the dozens of events you can enjoy next month.

Trial of new emergency alert system resumes

The trial phase of IT-Alert – a new mobile alert system set up to warn people around the country of emergencies and potential dangers in their area – will resume on Tuesday, September 12th, with tests slated to be carried out in Campania, Friuli Venezia Giulia and Marche.

IT-Alert underwent its first official tests earlier this summer, with trials in Tuscany, Sardinia, Sicily, Calabria and Emilia-Romagna all bearing positive results.

Italy's new emergency alert system will warn people of major incidents and natural disasters occurring in their areas. Photo by Giovanni ISOLINO / AFP

Tests in all other Italian regions will be completed by the end of 2023, with the system expected to be implemented at a national level at some point in 2024.

Italy meets airlines over planned flight price cap

Business and Made in Italy Minister Adolfo Urso will meet the CEOs of the main airlines operating in the country in early September to discuss the government’s controversial flight price cap plans.

Following accusations that airlines' algorithms were behind the high cost of flights connecting the mainland to the islands of Sicily and Sardinia, Italy’s government approved a decree in early August seeking to clamp down on the use of algorithms to set flight prices.

The decree text says that airlines’ use of dynamic pricing systems must not result in ticket prices that are “200 percent higher than the average flight fare", with the rule applying on “domestic routes connecting with the islands [...] during periods of peak demand”.

Airlines reacted furiously to the decree's approval, with Ryanair CEO Eddie Wilson calling it “ridiculous” and “illegal”. But Urso has recently clapped back at critics saying that the measure is “fully in line with European rules” and Italy is not the “Wild West, where the powerful can take advantage of the weak”.

MPs discuss minimum wage proposal

Parliamentary debate on the introduction of a statutory minimum wage will resume in late September after the government chose to postpone any further discussion on the issue by nearly two months in early August.

The country’s opposition parties have long been calling for an end to what they call "hunger wages" (stipendi della fame) by setting a legal minimum of nine euros per hour. But Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s government has so far categorically opposed the measure.

Fierce battles have raged in parliament, with Meloni describing the proposed minimum wage as nothing more than “a slogan which risks creating problems" and Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein accusing the PM’s cabinet of “not caring about people’s hardship”.

Italy is currently one of the last countries in Europe not to have a statutory minimum wage as wages are determined solely by collective bargaining between employers and trade unions.

End of saldi season

Though in many areas of the country the summer sale period has already ended (or will end by the end of August), saldi season will finish in September for retailers in Basilicata, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Puglia, Sicily and Veneto.

This means that people in the above regions will still have some time on their hands to snap up a bargain.

You can find a full list of sale dates by region here.