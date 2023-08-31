Italian word of the day: ‘Mammalucco’

Advertisement

Italian truly has no shortage of insulting words and expressions, with some being so popular that they’re often known about, and at times even used, by people in foreign countries.

But there are many situations in life where you may not want to use the most destructive weapons in the Italian linguistic arsenal, and settle for milder options.

For instance, the next time your clumsy Italian cousin drops one of nonna’s precious porcelain plates, you may want to steer clear of calling him a testa di cazzo ('dickhead') - he is your cousin after all - and call him a mammalucco instead.

Mammalucco (pronunciation available here) is commonly used by Italian speakers to describe someone who’s clearly not the sharpest tool in the shed and is also generally quite cloddish when performing simple tasks.

The term is often translated into English as ‘idiot’ or ‘moron’ but in most cases the most appropriate translation would be ‘dummy’ or ‘twit’.

Given its mildness compared to other words with similar meaning (idiota, scemo, deficiente, etc.), mammalucco is a go-to expression for Italian dads when it comes to scolding their children.

Questo non e’ un cacciavite a taglio, mammalucco!

This is not a flathead screwdriver, you dummy!

Hai visto cosa ha fatto l'altro giorno? A volte credo che abbiamo cresciuto un mammalucco.

Did you see what he did the other day? Sometimes I think we've raised a dolt.

But where does mammalucco come from?

The word comes from the Arab mamluk, which originally referred to a group of mercenaries who were assigned high-ranking military and administrative duties in the Turkish Ottoman empire.

It’s unclear how exactly the word got its modern meaning, though some believe that the Mamluk troops' defeat to Napoleon’s army in the 18th century may have contributed to the idea of them being seen as largely incompetent soldiers.

Mammalucco is also a very popular term in Italian American slang, where it often appears as ‘mamaluke’.

