On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Monday

Nationwide teachers’ strike

Normal teaching hours and lessons at public schools all around the country may be subject to changes on Monday, September 25th due to a nationwide teachers’ strike – the first of the new term.

Monday’s walkout was called earlier this month by union CSLE, which demands a 400-euro pay rise and more favourable contractual conditions for teachers.

Italy prepares for autumn Covid vaccination campaign

Italy will receive around a million doses of an updated Covid vaccine on Monday, as the national healthcare system prepares to roll out its autumn vaccination drive, currently expected to be rolled out from October 2nd with dates likely to vary by region.

Health Minister Orazio Schillaci said last week that the Covid vaccine remained a “fundamental device” after Italy saw a marked uptick in infections in September, with most cases attributable to a new variant dubbed ‘Eris’.

(Photo by Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Wednesday

Government takes first step towards new budget law

The Italian government has until Wednesday, September 27th to submit a document that forms the first step of the budget plan for 2024.

The yearly economy and finance update (NADEF) lays out the latest economic projections for Italy in the coming year and is expected, once submitted to parliament, to give an idea of what the next budget law may contain.

Significant public spending cuts are expected after PM Meloni said the country will need more than just a “simple spending review” to square the books in 2024.

Thursday

Planned Metro B1 closure in Rome

Rome’s Metro B1 subway line, which runs between the stations of Bologna and Jonio, will close from Thursday, September 28th to Sunday, October 1st to allow for “urgent” maintenance work on gallery lighting equipment.

The city’s transport commissioner Eugenio Patanè confirmed last week that services on the suspended line will be replaced by shuttle buses departing “every five minutes”.

But concerns have already been raised over the timing of the planned closure, as this will coincide with the Ryder Cup golf tournament – an event which is expected to draw over 250,000 fans from all over the world to the capital.

Friday

Double whammy of transport strikes

Air passengers and commuters can expect disruption on Friday, September 29th, as Italy will be hit by two nationwide transport strikes.

Baggage handlers at national airports are set to take part in a 24-hour walkout, which may cause ground operations such as check-in and baggage collection to be delayed. It was not clear at the time of writing whether it was likely to affect flight departures.

Public transport staff across Italy will also hold a 24-hour strike on Friday. This may cause some services to experience delays or even cancellations, though the level of disruption faced by passengers will likely vary from city to city.

Check The Local's strike news section for more updates as we get them.

Ryder Cup in Rome

The Ryder Cup, one of the biggest golf tournaments in the world, will for the first time ever be held on Italian soil this weekend as the competition is set to take place on the courses of Rome’s Marco Simone Golf Club.

The event, currently in its 44th edition, will see 12 of the best golfers from Europe compete against as many US players in a match play contest unfolding from Friday to Sunday.

(Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP)

Sunday

Shops to hold down staple goods’ prices in ‘anti-inflation pact’ with government

Retailers around the country are expected to hold down the prices of a range of essential food and household goods from Sunday, October 1st until the end of the year in an agreement with the government to counter soaring living costs and boost consumers’ purchasing power.

The deal comes after weeks of negotiations between ministers and retail sector leaders on how to tackle Italy’s cost of living crisis as the prices of essential food items were still high in August despite a 0.5-percent month-to-month drop in the national inflation rate.

It still remains unclear exactly which goods will be covered by the deal, with some consumer groups criticising the move as nothing more than a “publicity campaign”.