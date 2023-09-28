Americans in Italy: Citizenship hurdles and chasing the 'Italian dream'

Advertisement

For anyone with Italian ancestry, an ius sanguinis application is one of the most straightforward routes to Italian citizenship, particularly as it comes - for now - free of any language or residency requirements.

It's important to be aware, however, of some of the rules that could complicate your ancestry-based Italian citizenship application.

One such potential obstacle is the 'minor case' issue, stemming from a 1912 law that still applies today.

As one Italian citizenship expert told us, recent legal developments mean Italy's courts are now using this law to deny some applications, even as consulates are approving them.

You can read more about the minor case issue, and how which route you choose could affect your application's chances of success, in the article below.

What a law from 1912 means for your claim for Italian citizenship via ancestry

The minor case issue isn't the only complication facing would-be Italian citizens. Another hurdle some applicants encounter is the '1948 rule', which affects people applying through the maternal line.

This rule - named after Italy's constitution of 1948, which recognized women as equal to men for the first time - offers a path to citizenship based on a female ancestor; but unlike other applications, this one must go through the courts.

In this article, we explain why, despite what you might expect, our Italian legal expert says he actively prefers 1948 rule cases, and advises his clients to apply through the maternal line if they can:

How the '1948 rule' could affect your Italian citizenship application

Could the 'minor case' issue affect your citizenship application? Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP.

We're all familiar with stories of Italians leaving Italy for the US in search of a better life over the years; but these days, plenty of Americans are relocating to Italy, and many say this affords them a far better standard of living.

We heard from people who had traded in their lives in North American cities for the Italian countryside, attracted by lower costs and a slower pace of life, among other things.

"I have escaped the US chasing the dolce vita dream," said 50-year-old writer and new Sperlonga resident Amy Clarke, whose grandmother emigrated to America from Naples as a child.

“Gran is probably turning in her grave."

See what they told us about their experiences here:

The 'Italian dream' - Why so many move to Italy for a brighter future

The Local's readers who have made the move from the US to Italy recommend doing as much advance preparation as possible.

"Plan ahead! Taxes, driving are unexpected hurdles you'll be better off researching ahead of time," says 68-year-old Laura Lee Ricci in Ascoli Piceno.

"Understand both the tax and residency implications," counsels Peter W. in Polignano a Mare.

Greg Dorland in Cortina d'Ampezzo says language skills are important: "Learn at least a conversational level of the Italian language before arriving in Italy," he advises.

Thanks for reading and please get in touch with us by email if you have any feedback on this newsletter.