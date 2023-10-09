On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday - Public transport strike

Commuters in Rome, Milan and other cities can expect some disruption to their journeys on Monday, October 9th due to strike action affecting local public transport services,

A planned strike by airport baggage handlers on the same day was called off.

The duration and level of disruption is expected to vary by city. See the latest news here.

Tuesday - Taxi strike

Taxis may be harder to find than usual in Italy's cities on Tuesday, as the powerful taxi drivers' lobby is planning a strike.

The protest comes as parliament is set to give the final green light to a decree allowing city councils to issue more taxi licenses.

The low number of taxi licences issued in Italian cities over the years has been blamed for a chronic shortage of taxis available at busy times in Italy's major cities and other widespread problems.

Friday - End of the warm weather?

Will summer ever end? It doesn't feel like it in most parts of Italy at the moment as the spell of warm and sunny October weather stretches on.

But weather forecasts predict that the current wave of high pressure will recede, leaving us with rain and a sudden dip in temperatures, by Friday, October 13th.

(This date may be enough to send shivers down your spine, but remember, in Italy's there's nothing unlucky about it. Friday 17th, on the other hand...)

Advertisement

Weekend - Autumn heritage days

On Saturday October 14th and Sunday 15th, more than 700 cultural sites across Italy open their doors to the public with Giornate FAI d’Autunno, or ‘FAI Autumn days’, organised by cultural heritage society Fondo Ambiente Italiano (the Italian equivalent of the UK's National Trust).

Many of the participating sites, including villas, castles, churches, abbeys, parks, and theatres are not usually open to the public or are otherwise difficult to visit. See more information on FAI's website.