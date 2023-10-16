Italian word of the day: ‘Uffa’

Advertisement

If you ever find yourself irritated or annoyed at something in Italy, today's word is the perfect way to express it.

Uffa means the same as ‘ugh’ or ‘geez’ in English, and resembles the sound of huffing and puffing or sighing from someone who is truly fed up.

It's pronounced 'ooh-fah' and the verbalisation is breathy: think u -ffffff -a with huge emphasis on the ‘f’.

It is very informal, but it isn’t vulgar and you’ll hear all ages use it. It’s a milder form of che palle! (literally 'what balls!'); an expression used usually by older people to express frustration.

Uffa is rarely seen written down, although if you use the Google Chrome browser in Italian it will pop up if there is a problem with a website not working.

Let’s take a look at some examples.

Uffa, ho dimenticato di comprare il sapone.

Ugh, I forgot to buy the soap.

Uffa, è molto buio. Odio le giornate invernali

Ugh, it’s so dark. I hate winter days.

You can also use uffa on its own, without explaining to the listener why you are annoyed - they’ll understand just from you saying it.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

