Italian word of the day: ‘Assai’

Are you tired of using molto or tanto all the time? There is a five-lettered alternative Italian word that you could use instead.

Assai (hear it pronounced here) is an adverb which in English means 'very', 'extremely' or 'rather'. Like most Italian adverbs, it’s used before the adjective it refers to, in the exact same way as its synonym molto.

È tornato assai presto.

He came back very early.

È assai educata.

She is extremely polite.

In some southern regions, assai can be used in a different way. Here it’s placed after the adjective or adverb: for example buono assai or bella assai.

This is highly informal and should not be used in writing or formal speech, but if you're lucky enough to live or holiday in the south, you might hear the word being used like this.

Assai is also an adjective and is used in its superlative form assaìssimo. This is the same as moltissimo which means 'very many', in great number or quantity.

Like with all Italian adjectives, the ending can change depending on gender and number. Assaìssimo is used for the singular masculine, assaìssima for the singular female, assaìssimi for the plural masculine and assaìssime for the plural feminine.

Era arrivato in ritardo assaissimo.

He arrived very, very late.

Make sure to mix this in with your Italian vocabulary next time you want to express ‘very’.

