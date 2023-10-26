Italian word of the day: ‘Stupendo’

Advertisement

Stupendo is a splendid Italian adjective to have in your arsenal, particularly when complimenting someone or something.

The direct English translation is 'stupendous', which means something is extremely impressive. Unlike the English word though, stupendo can be used with or without a noun and is often used to describe someone beautiful or handsome. (Bello isn’t the only adjective to do this, after all.)

Let’s imagine this scenario. Your friend recently uploaded a new picture on social media. To compliment her you write ‘sei stupenda!’

You could equally do this to a male friend, but instead write ‘sei stupendo!’

As with all Italian adjectives, note the a and the o at the end for describing feminine or masculine nouns. And to say this word, don’t fall into the trap of pronouncing the first syllable like ‘stew’; say it instead like ‘stoo’ and make sure the stress is on the e: hear an example here.

You can use it to describe things, as well as people. For example:

Ho passato una giornata stupenda

I had a stupendous day

I boschi erano stupendi

The woods were stupendous

Advertisement

This might sound a bit much to English speakers as we don’t really use ‘stupendous’ a lot, and when we do, it sounds a bit archaic, like something you’d find in a Dickens novel.

The same cannot be said for using it in Italian, though. All generations from young to old use it often.

Stupendo can also be used as an exclamation to indicate verbal agreement/enthusiasm.

- Vuoi venire con noi?

- Stupendo!

- Do you want to come with us?

- Stupendous!

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Did you know you can get all our Italian words and expressions of the day on our new app as soon as we publish them? It takes a few seconds to download the app at the Apple or Android store, then you can select “Italian Word of the Day” in your Notification options via the “User” button.