What changes in Italy in November 2023
From a public holiday to tax deadlines and the start of the ski season, here's what to expect next month in Italy.
Public holiday
Halloween may not be such a big deal in Italy, but don’t forget the day after is a public holiday. November 1st is All Saints' Day, known as Ognissanti or tutti i santi in Italian.
It falls on a Wednesday this year, and some people might take two days off work on either side to enjoy a 'super bridge' or particularly long weekend.
There are absolutely no spooky goings-on to mark this Italian holiday. In the more religious south of Italy, where onomastici or saints’ name days are still widely observed, November 1st is a big deal as this is effectively everyone’s ‘name day’ at once.
READ ALSO: Why Italy’s All Saints and All Souls days have nothing to do with Halloween
This means you’re supposed to say auguri (best wishes or congratulations) to everyone you know, and many families mark the occasion with – what else? – a big lunch.
All Souls' Day
After All Saints, November 2nd is when Italians mark All Souls’ Day, or Festa dei Morti, the ‘Day of the Dead’. This date is not a bank holiday.
The festival of the dead, which has Celtic roots, was originally celebrated in some parts of Italy on October 31st.
In 1000 AD the Catholic Church created All Souls’ Day on November 2nd in an attempt to replace the festival with a church-approved tradition. Although the date and name were changed, plenty of fascinating old traditions have stuck in various parts of the country.
Still, this isn’t a chance to don a scary costume, either: in Italy, it’s a much calmer day of remembrance, mainly celebrated with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.
National Unity Day
November 4th is another national holiday - one you’ve quite possibly never heard of.
And we don’t get a day off work for this one, either.
National Unity Day, or to give it its full title, the Giornata dell'Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate ('Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces'), commemorates the end of World War I for Italy.
It's usually marked with major events in Rome and other cities, including flyovers by Italy's frecce tricolori. This year however events have been scaled down due to heightened security concerns in relation to the Middle East crisis.
Some events to mark the date will still go ahead, including the traditional ceremony at the Altare della Patria in Rome's Piazza Venezia.
Winter tires deadline
It may seem odd to be discussing this when the sun is shining in many parts of Italy and it's not particularly cold yet, but in Italy winter tires are obligatory from November 15th.
Motorists are supposed to change their tires from October 15th. For the first month, if you forget, you'll get a reminder from the police. After that you could be fined up to 335 euros.
READ ALSO: What are Italy's rules on switching to winter tyres?
In parts of colder northern regions including Lombardy and Piedmont, some local authorities have introduced longer periods during which residents can drive with snow tires without facing a penalty.
Winter sports season begins
Italy’s 2023-24 ski season should be getting underway towards the end of this month.
Some of the higher-elevation ski resorts, including those at Zermatt and Courmayeur, are scheduled to open during the last week of November, weather conditions permitting. If there's not enough snow, opening dates could be pushed back.
Bargains for shoppers
If you fancy some retail therapy, don’t forget that discount dates Black Friday and Cyber Monday are approaching. Black Friday is on November 24th and Cyber Monday is on November 27th.
Large Italian retailers planning to participate include Mediaworld, Euronics, Unieuro and others – look out for volantini (flyers) outside stores in the coming weeks.
Tax deadline
Italy’s final deadline for filing taxes this year is November 30th, so if you pay tax in Italy it’s time to make sure you (or your accountant) have everything in order.
