What changes in Italy in November 2023

Public holiday

Halloween may not be such a big deal in Italy, but don’t forget the day after is a public holiday. November 1st is All Saints' Day, known as Ognissanti or tutti i santi in Italian.

It falls on a Wednesday this year, and some people might take two days off work on either side to enjoy a 'super bridge' or particularly long weekend.

There are absolutely no spooky goings-on to mark this Italian holiday. In the more religious south of Italy, where onomastici or saints’ name days are still widely observed, November 1st is a big deal as this is effectively everyone’s ‘name day’ at once.

This means you’re supposed to say auguri (best wishes or congratulations) to everyone you know, and many families mark the occasion with – what else? – a big lunch.

All Souls' Day

After All Saints, November 2nd is when Italians mark All Souls’ Day, or Festa dei Morti, the ‘Day of the Dead’. This date is not a bank holiday.

The festival of the dead, which has Celtic roots, was originally celebrated in some parts of Italy on October 31st.

In 1000 AD the Catholic Church created All Souls’ Day on November 2nd in an attempt to replace the festival with a church-approved tradition. Although the date and name were changed, plenty of fascinating old traditions have stuck in various parts of the country.

Still, this isn’t a chance to don a scary costume, either: in Italy, it’s a much calmer day of remembrance, mainly celebrated with prayers, flowers and, of course, more food.

National Unity Day

November 4th is another national holiday - one you’ve quite possibly never heard of.

And we don’t get a day off work for this one, either.

National Unity Day, or to give it its full title, the Giornata dell'Unità Nazionale e delle Forze Armate ('Day of National Unity and the Armed Forces'), commemorates the end of World War I for Italy.

It's usually marked with major events in Rome and other cities, including flyovers by Italy's frecce tricolori. This year however events have been scaled down due to heightened security concerns in relation to the Middle East crisis.