Italian word of the day: 'Bambinate'

Have you ever found someone’s actions a little childish? Or maybe you’ve had a childish conversation recently with a family member?

If so, bambinate may just be the word you'll need when relaying these stories to your Italian friends and family.

Bambinate is first and foremost a noun. You may recognise the first part of the word from another similar noun, bambino, meaning 'child'.

However, whilst bambino is a noun used for a person, bambinate is a noun for babyish behaviour, acts, or situations. 'Childishness' would be the closest English translation.

It’s almost always used in the feminine form, with bambinate being feminine plural and bambinata feminine singular.

Let’s take a look at a few examples:

Non ho più la voglia per queste bambinate!

I don't feel like dealing with this childishness anymore!

Senti, non ho tempo per le tue bambinate.

Listen, I don’t have time for your childishness.

It’s not always negative. Bambinate can also be positive, much like childishness, or being childlike, if you’re having fun. Maturity isn’t for everyone…

