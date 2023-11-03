UK family say flying to Italy for the day is 'cheaper than going to London'

Advertisement

Roxanne Balciunas from Sheffield this week told how she decided to jet her kids off to Italy for 24 hours to "eat some pizza" and reduce their screen time.

Sharing her family’s adventure on Facebook and TikTok with the caption ‘24 hours in Pisa to eat some pizza', Roxanne said she'd picked her children, Cherry and Tayo, up from school in June to catch a 7pm flight from Manchester Airport costing £39 each.

They landed at 10pm, checked into their hotel and walked around Pisa the next day before flying home at 6pm.

The total cost of the whole trip was around £317, with £39 each on flights, £150 for the hotel room and £50 on pizza, gelato and souvenirs, she revealed to British newswire Kennedy Media

Visiting the Leaning Tower of Pisa, Pisa Cathedral and the Opera del Duomo Museum were free of charge, and the family walked to and from Pisa airport to cut down on costs.

Roxanne said: "It's a cheaper alternative to a day out at home. If we were to go to a theme park it would cost a couple of hundred for the day with food, travel and the tickets. It was definitely cheaper than going to London for sure."

"On a Saturday at home we wouldn't normally be doing a lot,” she said. “The main reason for this trip was to try and get the kids off their phones and iPad.

Advertisement

"We've done these kinds of day trips before. We've been to Amsterdam before and Belgium for the day too and I'm taking Tayo to Copenhagen for the Christmas markets in November.”

This wasn’t the first time someone from the UK had flown to Italy for a cheap day out.

Back in January, social media influencer Callum Ryan documented his £8 flight from Stansted to Milan on Tiktok and claimed that flying to Italy for a pizza was cheaper than getting a Domino's delivery.