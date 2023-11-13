On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Italy to enjoy ‘Saint Martin’s summer’

The low-pressure area that's been lingering over much of northern and central Italy since late October is expected to break at the start of this week after causing deadly flooding in Tuscany and battering several cities in Lombardy.

From Monday morning, much of the country should experience what’s known as Saint Martin’s Summer (Estate di San Martino); two to three days of unseasonably warm weather generally occurring around the saint’s festival, which falls on November 11th.

But mild weather should only last until Thursday, when new masses of cold air sweeping in from northern Europe are forecast to give the country its first taste of winter.

Wednesday

Winter tires deadline

All vehicles on Italian roads, except motorcycles, will have to be fitted with winter tires or have snow chains on board from Wednesday, November 15th.

Under the Italian Highway Code, motorists were supposed to change their tires from October 15th. But from November 15th, you can be fined up to 335 for not complying and, in some cases, could face a temporary ‘vehicle detention’ (fermo del veicolo).

READ ALSO: What are Italy's rules on switching to winter tyres?

The requirement will remain in place until April 15th under national rules, though the start and end dates can vary: in colder regions, including Lombardy and Piedmont, some local authorities have introduced longer periods during which residents can drive with snow tires without facing a penalty.

A winter tyre lies next to a car in a small garage. Photo by Christof STACHE / AFP

Michelangelo's 'secret' sketches open to public

Charcoal sketches drawn by Renaissance master Michelangelo Buonarroti on the walls of a small room in the depths of Florence’s Medici Chapels Museum will be available for the public to visit from Wednesday, November 15th.

The room, which was the artist’s hideout in 1530 as he hid from Pope Clement VII, will be open to groups of a maximum of four visitors at a time until at least March 30th, 2024.

Thursday

Rome’s Botanical Garden lights up ahead of the holidays

A large-scale light art installation titled Trame di Luce (‘Light Threads’) will illuminate Rome's popular Botanical Garden from Thursday, November 16th.

The installation, which features the work of leading national and international artists, will remain in place until January 7th of next year.

Friday

General nationwide strike

People travelling to, from or across Italy can expect disruption on Friday, November 17th, as the country will be hit by a 24-hour general strike affecting local public transport services as well as rail and air travel.

A man speaks on a mobile phone as people wait at a bus station in central Rome during a nationwide general strike in October 2016. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP

The demonstration was called earlier this month by Italian unions CGIL and UIL in protest against the 2024 budget law, which they say fails to “stop the dramatic impoverishment of workers and pensioners”.

There are currently no details as to which services might face delays or cancellations on Friday, nor how many workers will ultimately take part in the walkout.

See the latest updates in The Local's strike news section.

Italy faces key financial test

Credit rating agency Moody’s will review Italy’s status on Friday, November 17th in what will be a key test for the country’s finances according to national media.

Moody’s warned last April that Italy’s credit rating was at risk of being downgraded from ‘investment grade’ to ‘non-investment grade’, which identifies financial obligations that are subject to “substantial risk".

According to national commentators, a downgrade would have immediate repercussions on Italy’s status within the international financial market as it would reduce investors’ trust in the stability of Italian bonds.

Saturday

Italy’s ski season gets underway

The high-altitude resorts of Madonna di Campiglio and Ghiacciaio Presena, both in the northern Trentino Alto Adige region, will open their doors to the public on Saturday, November 18th, marking the start of Italy’s 2023/2024 ski season.

A number of other popular ski resorts, including Cortina d’Ampezzo, Courmayer and Plan De Corones, are slated to follow suit on the following Saturday, November 25th.

Skiers are pictured on a slope of the popular resort of Sestriere, Piedmont in December 2022. Photo by Marco BERTORELLO / AFP

National Food Drive

The 27th edition of the annual National Food Drive (officially, Giornata Nazionale della Colletta Alimentare) will take place on Saturday, November 18th.

On the day, over 14,000 supermarkets all around the country will give customers a chance to donate part of their weekly shopping to people in need.

A full list of supermarkets participating in the initiative can be found here.