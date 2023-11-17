Reader question: How do I take the oath for Italian citizenship?

Advertisement

Question: “I have just been granted Italian citizenship, but no one has mentioned or informed me whether I have to go to the consulate and swear an oath of allegiance. What should I do?”

Whichever of the three possible routes you take to obtaining Italian citizenship, and whether you apply in Italy or abroad, the final part of the process will be the same: swearing allegiance to the Italian Republic.

But there can be some confusion around taking the oath as, when you get that long-awaited letter confirming that your application for citizenship has been approved, it might not mention it or explain the next steps.

This doesn't mean you can skip it though, as the oath is an obligation for every new citizen.

If you’ve been granted Italian citizenship, you have six months from the day you receive the letter with the decreto di concessione della cittadinanza (citizenship concession decree) to take the oath of allegiance (known as the giuramento).

If you don’t take the oath within the six-month timeframe, the concession will be revoked - and you’ll have to apply all over again.

You’ll take the oath at your local town hall (comune) or, if you live abroad, at the Italian consulate which processed your application.

In either case, you’ll be responsible for booking the appointment and this won’t be arranged automatically.

If it’s not clear how to do so, you’ll need to contact the consulate or the prefettura (the provincial authority office which handles citizenship applications) for the details of how to arrange this where you live.

The oath is taken at a short ceremony, and though it is important, it’s something of a formality.

You will need to memorise the wording of the oath in Italian, which is essentially a pledge of allegiance to the country’s constitution.

Its wording has changed several times over the years, but you can find more about taking the oath in its current form in a separate article here.

Once that's done, you become an Italian citizen and you can apply for an Italian passport the next morning.

