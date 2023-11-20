On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Tuesday

EU to review Italy's 2024 budget

Brussels is scheduled to issue an opinion on Italy's 2024 draft budget law on Tuesday, with amendments anticipated in the coming weeks.

European Commission Economy Minister Paolo Gentiloni has said that preserving public investments and highlighting the need for caution on current spending are the EU's top priorities.

Wednesday

Italy-Germany migration deal?

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are set to sign a bilateral agreement on handling migration to the EU on Wednesday, signalling a new will to cooperate on the issue and sparking speculation that Germany may look at building immigration processing centres in non-EU countries, as Italy plans to do.

Germany, along with France, previously pulled out of a voluntary agreement to relocate migrants within the EU in mid-September on the grounds that Italy was failing to meet its commitments under the Dublin Regulation.

Friday

Christmas markets open

The Christmas markets in Bolzano/Bozen and Merano/Meran in the northwest region of Trentino-Alto-Adige, two of the oldest and most celebrated in all of Italy, are due to open on Thursday.

These Alpine towns at the foot of the Dolomites mountain range have a distinctly Austrian feel, with apple strudel, cinnamon-spiced mulled wine and pretzels on offer.

Christmas baubles on display in Bolzano's Christmas market. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Black Friday

Black Friday sales mania has arrived in Italy, and it looks like it's here to stay.

Large Italian retailers planning to participate include Mediaworld, Euronics, Unieuro and others – look out for volantini (flyers) outside stores in the coming weeks.

Airport strike

Handling staff at Italy's airports have announced a 24-hour strike on Friday, November, 24th, with security staff at Rome's Fiumicino Airport striking for a four-hour window from 10am to 2pm.

It's still unclear at this stage how many workers intend to participate in the walkout and the scale of disruption; flights due to arrive and leave between 7-10am and 6-9pm are protected.

Saturday

Ski resorts open

Ski resorts across Italy, including Courmayeur, Cortino d'Ampezzo and Plan de Corones are due to open from Saturday.

Ski Info Italia has a full calendar of opening dates.