Italian expression of the day: 'Fare strada'

Advertisement

Today's expression, fare strada, literally translates as "to make/do the road", but it's not referring to laying tarmac or ploughing snow to clear the driveway.

It means to lead or show the way, or simply to make one's way.

Voi conoscete queste montagne meglio di noi. Vi prego, fate strada.

You know these mountains better than we do. Please, lead the way.

Ci dirigeremo verso l'incrocio e faremo strada da lì.

We'll head towards the crossroads and make our way from there.

La Nuova Zelanda ha fatto strada diventando il primo Paese a consentire il voto alle donne nel 1893.

New Zealand led the way in becoming the first country to allow women the vote in 1893.

The similar phrase indicare la strada/via - 'point/show the way' - can be used in the same way, while aprire la strada is to pave the way (note that these expressions both require the article la, while fare strada doesn't).

Il nostro governo ha indicato la strada da percorrere per ridurre le emissioni di carbonio.

Our government has led the way when it comes to reducing carbon emissions.

Questa legge potrebbe aprire la strada ad abusi del potere aziendale.

This law could pave the way for abuses of corporate power.



But fare strada also has an alternative meaning: to get ahead or climb a (metaphorical) ladder.

Se vuoi fare strada nella vita, dovrai fare dei sacrifici.

If you want to get ahead in life, you'll have to make sacrifices.

Advertisement

Mi hanno detto che se volessi fare strada nel mio campo dovrei trasferirmi a Milano.

I was told if I wanted to progress in my field I'd have to move to Milan.

Non vedi che ti sta usando per fare strada?

Don't you see she's using you to get ahead?

Add this expression to your repertoire, and you'll get ahead with your Italian in no time.

Do you have a favourite Italian word you'd like us to feature? If so, please email us with your suggestion.

Don’t miss any of our Italian words and expressions of the day: download our new app (available on Apple and Android) and then select the Italian Word of the Day in your Notification options via the User button.