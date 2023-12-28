What changes in Italy in January 2024

Advertisement

New Year’s Day: New Year’s Day (or primo dell’anno) is a public holiday in Italy, which for many people this year means starting the year with a Monday off work.

There won’t be much in the way of celebrations on the day; most Italians prefer to do all of their partying on New Year’s Eve (capodanno) and get some rest the following day.

For those enjoying long holidays, New Year’s Day is the perfect time to travel to the mountains and kick off a settimana bianca.

Budget: The changes outlined in Italy’s 2024 budget plan should come into force from January 1st. That is, of course, if the government manages to pass the budget bill by the end of December deadline.

The plan so far includes changes to income tax (Irpef) brackets, a reduction in the TV licensing fee, and a controversial move to charge some foreign residents up to 2,000 euros a year for healthcare.

Superbonus changes: Italy’s popular ‘superbonus’ rebate on renovation works will remain in place in 2024 – albeit in a further reduced form.

The maximum claimable amount under the scheme will go down to 70 percent of the total cost of work from January 1st, after it dropped to 90 percent in January 2023.

Changes for property owners: Owners of short-term lets will be affected by two major changes in 2024, under nationwide rules intended to combat tax evasion and ease a shortage of affordable housing in major Italian cities.

Essentially these are a five-percent increase to the rate of Italy’s flat tax on short-term rental income for those with two or more rentals; and a requirement for all short-term lets to have a new identification code.

Winter sales: Bargain hunters, on your marks: The winter sales begin across almost all of Italy on January 5th or 6th.

Epiphany: Epiphany, which is when, according to Catholic tradition, the Wise Men reached the manger sheltering Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus, is a public holiday in Italy.

But, as January 6th falls on a Saturday this year, there’ll be no extra day off work.

January 6th is also when Italians celebrate ‘La Befana’, a good witch who, according to popular folklore, visits the houses of all children the night before the holiday, filling their stockings with candy if they’ve been good or lumps of coal if they’ve been bad.

La Befana is a beloved character in Italy but celebrations on the day are generally bittersweet as January 6th marks the end of the holiday season.

Schools go back: Epiphany also marks the end of Italy’s winter school break, with children filing back into classrooms on Monday, January 8th.

It’ll be a long time before Italian pupils enjoy another break, with the next holiday at Easter in early April.

Energy contracts: Some customers in Italy will need to switch their gas provider or contract by January 10th as new rules come in from this date.

World Pizza Day: Though we doubt anyone needs much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, World Pizza Day on January 17th, will be the perfect excuse.

If you’re wondering why January 17th was chosen as 'Pizza Day', that’s because it’s the feast day of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of pizzaioli (pizza-makers).