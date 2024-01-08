On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Schools go back

The winter school break will officially end on Monday, January 8th.

It’ll be a long time before pupils in Italy enjoy another break, with the next holiday at Easter in early April.

Scattered airport staff strikes

Passengers flying to or from Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa may experience disruption on Monday, January 8th as baggage handlers at both airports plan to take part in a 24-hour strike.

While the protest shouldn’t affect the scheduled departure times of outbound flights, ground operations such as check-ins and baggage collection may experience delays for the entire length of the protest.

READ ALSO: The transport strikes that will hit travel in Italy in January 2024

A strike on Monday is set to affect major airports across Italy. Photo by Andreas SOLARO / AFP.

Security staff at a number of airports around the country, including Rome’s Fiumicino, Venice’s Marco Polo and Florence’s Amerigo Vespucci, plan to strike for 24 hours on the same day. According to the latest national media reports, the walkout should not impact flights directly but may cause delays to airport security checks and screenings.

Wednesday

End of 'protected market' gas contracts

Some households in Italy will need to switch their gas provider or contract by Wednesday, January 10th as part of the phasing out of Italy's mercato tutelato (or 'protected market'), which offers energy tariffs at state-controlled rates.

READ ALSO: Why you may need to switch your Italian energy supplier by 2024

The deadline to change electricity provider or contract will fall on April 1st.

Compulsory doggy bags for restaurants?

A bill seeking to make it compulsory for restaurants to give doggy bags to customers who ask for them will be put forward by centre-right party Forza Italia on Wednesday.

According to Forza Italia MP Giandiego Gatta, the proposed law is a "common sense measure that would help tackle food waste as well as have a social and charitable goal".

Advertisement

It isn't yet clear exactly how the requirement would be enforced and which types of penalties, if any, restaurants flouting the rules would incur.

It could become compulsory for Italian restaurants to provide diners with doggy bags under a proposed new law. Photo by Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP.

Saturday

Rome protest over 'Vatican Girl' disappearance

A protest over the 1983 disappearance of 15-year-old Emanuela Orlandi will take place in Rome's Piazza Cavour on Saturday, January 13th.

This will come two months after Italy's Senate opened a new parliamentary inquiry into Orlandi's case and little over a year after the Vatican launched their own internal inquiry into the matter.

The daughter of a Vatican employee, Orlandi was last seen leaving a music class in Rome on June 22nd, 1983. Decades of speculation followed her disappearance, with suggestions that mobsters, the secret services or a Vatican conspiracy were to blame – theories which sparked hit Netflix series Vatican Girl in 2022.