Word of the day: 'Sciopero'

Sciopero, sciopero, sciopero: this noun is everywhere in Italy right now, from the television to papers, from social media to signposts. But what does it mean exactly?

In essence, sciopero means strike. At first glance it may look like you pronounce this word as ski-opero, but in actual fact you pronounce it as SH-opero. Like in English, the word means an abstention from work by a large group of employees, both in the public and private sector, usually due to lack of rights or low pay.

Like in English again, it also has a verb form scioperare. In Italy, this right is in Article 40 of the constitution.

Recently, sciopero has been in Italian media concerning transportation strikes. Let’s take a look at a few examples.

Ci pagano uno stipendio molto basso. Penso che dovremmo fare uno sciopero.

They pay us a very low salary. I think we should have a strike.

L'azienda di trasporti è in sciopero.

The transport company is on strike.

Gli scioperi sono ormai sempre più frequenti in Italia.

Strikes are more and more common in Italy now.

Next time you see or hear this word around, you’ll know exactly what it is for.