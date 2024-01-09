Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top news story on Tuesday...

There was uproar in Italy on Monday as footage emerged of tens of people making the fascist 'Roman salute' - a gesture that involves extending the right arm forward with the palm facing down.

The crowd had gathered in Rome on Sunday to commemorate three members of the youth wing of the neofascist Italian Social Movement - from which prime minister Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy party is descended - who were killed in clashes with security forces on January 7th, 1978.

Elly Schlein, leader of the centre-left opposition Democratic Party, described the scene as "unacceptable", and said she planned to question Italy's interior minister about the incident. "Neo-fascist organisations must be dissolved, as the Constitution says," she wrote on her Facebook page.

On Tuesday Italian senate speaker Ignazio La Russa, a controversial figure who co-founded Brothers of Italy with Meloni and is a noted collector of fascist memorabilia, suggested the Roman salute did not amount to the Italian crime of apology for fascism, while at the same time distancing the Brothers of Italy from the incident.

Influencer scam

Chiara Ferragni, one half of Italy's most famous influencer couple along with rapper husband Fedez, is under investigation for aggravated fraud for her November 2022 'Pink Christmas' advertising campaign with confectionary company Balocco.

The social media star and businesswoman is accused of duping consumers into thinking that a portion of the profits from a special edition pandoro Christmas dessert with pink packaging, costing two and a half times the standard amount, would be donated to the Regina Margherita children's hospital in Turin.

Instead, it emerged that Balocco had paid the hospital €50,000 several months before the start of the sales campaign. Companies linked to Ferragni allegedly made more than one million euros from the initiative.

Italy's Antitrust authority last month issued a fine of over one million euros to companies linked to Ferragni and €420,000 to Balocco for unfair commercial practices.

Ferragni said she had full confidence in the judiciary after being placed under investigation.



"I am calm because I have always acted in good faith and I am certain that this will emerge from the ongoing investigation," she said.

Pope calls for global ban on surrogacy

Pope Francis called for a global ban on surrogacy on Monday, calling the practice 'deplorable'. In a statement during a New Year audience with the members of the Diplomatic Corps the Pope said: "I consider the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which seriously damages the dignity of the woman and the child, to be deplorable... a child is always a gift and never the object of a contract."

Surrogacy is a hot topic in Italy at present, with premier Giorgia Meloni recently presenting a bill to make surrogacy abroad a crime for Italians. It is already illegal in Italy.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has said she wants to make surrogacy a 'universal crime' for Italians. Photo by Andrej ISAKOVIC / AFP.

Woman jumps from ninth floor with child

A six-year-old girl was killed and her 41-year-old mother seriously injured on Monday after the woman jumped with her child from the ninth storey of their apartment building in the northeastern Italian city of Ravenna.

The woman, who is expected to live and has been charged with aggravated murder, had reportedly been accessing mental health services for the past decade. In a social media post made shortly before the attempt, she accused various family members of abusive behaviour.

Five percent of Italian households own 46 percent of Italy's wealth

The Bank of Italy said just five percent of Italians own 46 percent of the country's overall wealth, in a statement issued on Monday. Italy is currently below the European Union's average in terms of wealth concentration and third behind Germany and France.

Rome to host two Six Nations 2024 matches

Italy will play two home games between England and Scotland in the rugby union championship which starts February 3rd. The 'Azzurri' face Scotland on February 3rd and England on February 9th at Rome's Stadio Olimpico.