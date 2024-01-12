Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Italy’s top story on Friday:

Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini was due to testify on Friday in a trial over whether he illegally blocked migrants from disembarking at an Italian port under a previous government, AFP reported.

Salvini, head of the hard-right League party that forms part of current Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition, denies charges of deprivation of liberty and abuse of office over the incident in August 2019.

He has been on trial in Palermo, Sicily, since October 2021, accused of using his then-position as interior minister to detain 147 migrants at sea, refusing to let them disembark from a charity rescue ship where sanitary conditions were rapidly deteriorating.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted.

A hardline populist known for 'Italians first' policies, Salvini has repeatedly used attacks on immigrants to boost his political capital.

EU slams Italy's plan to decriminalise abuse of office



A proposed law amendment seeking to abolish abuse of office “decriminalises an important form of corruption and may have an impact on the effectiveness of the fight against corruption," warned a European Commission spokesman on Thursday.

Abuse of office – a criminal offence punishing public officials who use their powers for self-serving purposes – has long been the target of criticism from Italy’s Justice Minister Carlo Nordio, who first proposed its abolition last June.

Nordio, a member of the Brothers of Italy party, has described the crime as an “evanescent offence” that complicates investigations “because it clogs up public prosecutors’ offices with useless files, using up energy that should instead be directed towards offences requiring greater attention".

His proposed law amendment received its first seal of approval from the Italian Senate on Wednesday – a development that was met with concern by opposition forces including the Democratic Party and the Five-Star Movement.

Naples to tear down landmark Maradona mural

An iconic mural of late Argentinian football star Diego Maradona is reportedly set to be demolished on February 2nd as part of planned urban redevelopment works in the San Giovanni a Teduccio district.

The mural, which bears the title of Dios Umano (or "Human God"), is one of four large-scale portraits painted by Italian street artist Jorit on the sides of two public housing blocks on Via Taverna di Ferro – an area known locally as the ‘Bronx’ .

“Obviously I feel bad about it, but let's not forget that the work was intended to shine a spotlight on the Bronx,” the mural’s author told newspaper Il Corriere della Sera.

“The big achievement [...] is that people living in the Bronx will finally be given better houses. I’m sure Diego would be happy about this,” he added.

Maradona, who played seven years with local football team Napoli, leading the club to its first two Serie A wins, is a highly revered figure among Naples residents.

Vatican unveils official backpack ahead of 2025 Jubilee

The Vatican made an unexpected venture into retail on Thursday as it launched a special backpack for pilgrims planning on making the trip to Rome during the 2025 Jubilee (a special year of grace in which the faithful can ask for full remission of their sins).

The backpack, which is set to go on sale in the coming months, will reportedly be entirely made of recycled material and will come with a special kit including a broad-brimmed hat, a scarf, a water bottle and a rosary to be worn around the wrist.

Speaking on the reasons behind the Vatican’s merchandising endeavour, Archbishop Rino Fisichella told Ansa: “I am well aware of how useful a backpack is during a pilgrimage [...] and how good it is to keep it at the end, with the marks left by time and use, as a memento full of memories".

An estimated 35 million people are expected to visit the Eternal City over the course of the 2025 Jubilee – the first ordinary jubilee since the Great Jubilee of 2000.