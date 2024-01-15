On the agenda: What’s happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Tuesday

Vote registrations to open for 15-year-rule Britons

Britons who have lived abroad, including in Italy, for over 15 years will be able to register to vote in UK elections from Tuesday, January 16th.

This will come less than a month after the long-disputed 15-year rule, which barred an estimated 3.4 million Britons around the world from voting, was officially scrapped.

Voters will be able to register via an online portal set to go live on Tuesday. For further info on how to register and which documents you’ll be required to provide, see our article.

The next UK General Election is currently expected to take place in the second half of this year after PM Rishi Sunak appeared to rule out a spring election.

EU to discuss neo-fascism’s ‘resurgence’ following Rome Fascist salutes

Members of the European Parliament will hold talks on how to “prevent neo-fascism from resurfacing in Europe” on Tuesday, January 16th.

The parliamentary debate – titled 'Fight against the resurgence of neo-fascism' – will come little over a week after hundreds of people performed the Fascist salute during a parade in central Rome.

After sparking widespread outrage in Italy, the January 7th events were also the target of harsh criticism from multiple high-profile figures in Strasbourg.

“There is no place in Europe for the Fascist salute and we condemn it in the strongest terms,” said Manfred Weber, president of the centre-right European People’s Party.

Similarly, Catherine Martens-Preiss, from the centre-left Renew Europe party, deplored the salutes as “shocking”, saying “these types of shameful acts are a growing trend in Europe that must end”.

Though Italy already has laws against the dissemination of fascist ideals, they are rarely enforced.

Wednesday

World Pizza Day

Though we doubt anyone would need much encouragement to choose pizza for dinner, Wednesday, January 17th may be the perfect time to do so as pizzerias around the country may offer special deals or a chance to sample their latest creations as part of this year's World Pizza Day celebrations.

A Neapolitan pizza maker is pictured next to his restaurant's oven. Photo by Tiziana FABI / AFP

January 17th has been Pizza Day since 2017, when ‘the traditional craft of the Neapolitan pizza-maker’ was included in the UNESCO World Heritage list.

And if you’re wondering why this particular date was chosen as 'Pizza Day', that’s because it’s the feast day of Saint Anthony the Abbot, the patron saint of Neapolitan pizzaioli (pizza-makers).

Thursday

Italian football Super Cup

This year’s edition of the Italian Super Cup – the second-biggest national football award after the Serie A – will unfold in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, from Thursday, January 18th to Monday, January 22nd.

For the first time since its creation, the tournament will feature four teams (Lazio, Napoli, Inter Milan, Fiorentina), which correspond to the winners and runners-up of last year’s Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Football fans will be able to watch both semi-finals as well as the January 22nd final for free on Canale 5 (channel 5 on most TV sets) or on Mediaset’s online streaming platform Infinity.

Friday

Nationwide teachers’ strike

Normal teaching hours and lessons at public schools all around the country may be subject to changes on Friday, January 19th due to a nationwide teachers’ strike – the first of 2024.

Friday’s walkout was called last month by union Saese (Sindacato Autonomo Europeo Scuola ed Ecologia) in protest over “the government and [education] minister’s constant opposition against public school”.

Paolo Borsellino museum opens

A new museum entirely dedicated to anti-mafia magistrate Paolo Borsellino is reportedly set to open on January 19th in Marsala, western Sicily, where Borsellino worked as public prosecutor from 1986 to 1992.

Borsellino, who was viciously killed along with five members of his police escort by the Cosa Nostra organised crime group on July 19th 1992, is to this day the symbol of Italy's fight against the mafia as his death continues to spur campaigners on in their efforts to bring mobsters to justice.