Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Wedding accident in Florence injures 30

A floor in a former Tuscan convent hosting a wedding reception in Italy gave way on Saturday, injuring 30 people including the bride and groom, Italian authorities said.

Five of the injured were in a critical condition after the collapse at the 15th-century building near Pistoia, north of Florence, according to Tuscany's regional governor Eugenio Giani.

Some 60 people were dancing in the first-floor room when the floor dropped out below them, plunging guests into the room below, according to an AFP report.

Over 100 emergency workers, including members of the fire service, police and the civil protection agency, assisted on the scene.

January sales disappoint in Italy so far

Italy has had a disappointing start to its January sales so far, which showed an annual drop of 8 percent in their first week, according to data from the Federazione Moda Italia-Confcommercio based on a survey of fashion and retail member companies.

ANSA reports that in the first week of the sales, 55 percent of retailers have noticed a downward trend, compared to 24 percent who remained stable and 21 percent who reported an increase in sales compared to the same period in 2023.

German tourist dies at ski resort

A 16-year-old German tourist died at the northern Italian ski resort of San Candido on Friday, sources told ANSA.

The girl's body was found at the bottom of a gorge and police sources stated she likely froze to death rather than dying from injuries sustained in the fall.

ANSA reports that the girl, who has not been named, likely slipped on ice after leaving her accommodation and going out without her family.

Advertisement

Italy backtracks on extradition of priest accused of crimes against humanity

Carlo Nordio, Italy’s justice minister, has vetoed the extradition of a priest accused of crimes against humanity in Argentina, according to an AFP report.

Reverend Franco Reverberi, 86, who was military chaplain during the military regime from 1976-1983, and faces charges of murder and torture involving the death of a political activist in 1976.

Argentina has requested Reverberi's extradition, and in October Italy’s top criminal court confirmed his extradition.

However, on Friday Nordio vetoed the decision and overturned the extradition order, citing Reverberi's age and health as the reason.