Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Italy’s top story on Thursday:

The Italian government's controversial plan to open two migrant detention centres in Albania was to be reviewed by Albania's Constitutional Court on Thursday after critics said it was a "blatant violation of international law".



The agreement, signed by the Italian and Albanian prime ministers last year, has been condemned by opposition parties in both countries, as well as human rights groups, resulting in a legal challenge.

"This agreement, which should be authorised in advance by the president of the Republic, also goes against international standards regarding the rights of migrants," a coalition of opposition parties in Albania said in a statement.

The Albanian opposition also lambasted Prime Minister Edi Rama over an alleged lack of transparency and consultation over the agreement, calling the deal an "irresponsible and dangerous act for national security".

American child seriously injured in fall from B&B balcony in Rome

A 10-year-old American boy was in intensive care after falling from the third-story balcony of his family's Rome vacation let in the early hours of Wednesday, Italian media reports.

The boy was taken to Rome's Bambino Gesù hospital, where he was in a critical condition on Thursday morning. According to reports, his bed had been placed next to an open window due to overheating from the air conditioning system.

Investigations were underway to determine whether the accommodation had followed safety protocols.

Fashion house sanctioned for using sweatshop labour

The Alviero Martini fashion house, known for its '1 Classe' luxury bags and accessories featuring geographical maps, was placed under administration on Wednesday for using exploited Chinese labourers in its supply chain.

While the court stopped short of bringing charges against the company, prosecutors said the company had failed to conduct proper checks and prevent gangmastering in its supply chain, ultimately sourcing its products from illegal sweatshops.

This is far from the first case of an Italian luxury brand being linked to sweatshop labour; a 2018 New York Times investigation found women in Puglia were being paid less than €2 per hour to make luxury garments, and in 2019 police arrested a Naples gangmaster who supplied Armani and Fendi.

Italy tries to delay private beach reform

Italy's government was pushing to further delay an EU-mandated reform of the country's private beaches that was initially due to come into effect at the end of 2023, La Repubblica reported.

The EU's new directive would see concessions for Italy's private beaches, which occupy some 40 percent of the country's coastline, put up for public tender to increase transparency and competition.

Managing a private beach club is a lucrative business that until now has been subject to little oversight, with concessions typically handed down from one generation to the next within the same family.

Last year, the government extended current licenses until the end of 2024, in defiance of the EU directive; under the new proposals, they could be extended until the end of 2025.