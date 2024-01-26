Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Advertisement

Italy's top news story on Friday:

There was uproar at the revelation that notorious Sicilian mafia boss Matteo Messina Denaro was stopped at a police checkpoint seven years ago but "not recognised" by the Carabinieri officers who checked his ID.

Messina Denaro, who was captured last January after 30 years on the run and died of cancer last September, lived in the Trapani area "for a long time" and felt "sure of not being discovered", Palermo prosecutor Maurizio De Lucia said on Thursday.

"Messina Denaro was confident in the fact that the police had years-old photos of him, but there were also those who alerted him to investigators' movements.

"We must ask ourselves how it was possible that he spent thirty years in hiding. Today, the commitment of the Palermo prosecutor's office is to identify whoever favored Messina Denaro."

Italian police disrupt massive Italian-Chinese fraud scheme



Italy's financial police have uncovered a €1.7-billion tax fraud network linked to some 140 fictitious companies in northern Italy, AFP reported on Thursday.

Some 370 million euros’ worth of assets – including cash, bank accounts, luxury cars and real estate – were seized in the operation, which was based in the Lombardy region.

According to AFP, 85 people were suspected of issuing false invoices between 2022 and 2023 as part of a complex system of money transfers to accounts based in China, Italy and other EU countries.

"Data processing centres" helped the suspects evade taxes and launder money through the transfers, with the funds being later returned in cash to the suspects via couriers, police said.

The system was "capable of transferring and laundering billions of dollars and using untracked cash", police said.

Sicilian town launches tax break for residents adopting dogs from shelters

The town of Misterbianco, in Sicily’s Catania province, has reportedly introduced an yearly €200 discount on TARI, Italy’s main waste collection tax, for residents adopting dogs from local shelters.

The discount, which local media have dubbed the “empty-shelter bonus”, is one of a number of incentives that “combine innovation with common sense” according to mayor Marco Corsaro.

The tax break “encourages the adoption of four-legged friends; aims to reduce the costs of sheltering strays in affiliated shelters and, above all, rewards families who adopt with a deserved cut on local taxes," added Corsaro.

The bonus introduced in Misterbianco is not the first of its kind. The town of Alberobello in Puglia introduced a full waste tax exemption for people adopting shelter dogs last June.

Milan outraged over €26 ‘plain pasta’ dish

The latest food-related social media scandal in Italy concerns a Milanese restaurant, under fire over their "signature" dish, a 26-euro pasta in bianco (sauceless pasta) flavoured with parmesan.

The 10_11 restaurant, in the city’s upscale Quadrilatero della Moda district, was criticised for charging so much for "plain pasta" after a video of it went viral on TikTok, viewed nearly two million times in under 48 hours.

Social media users expressed outright shock at the idea that pasta in bianco – generally considered a ‘dull’ dish to be consumed when ill, especially with an upset stomach – could be featured in the menu of a luxury city restaurant, let alone have a 26-euro price tag.

TikTok user Aradia161 said: “I don’t even eat it when I have a 40-degree temperature, imagine spending 26 euros [on it]”.

“Really? I eat it when my stomach aches,” said another user.

But, amid the wave of negative comments, some defended the restaurant’s controversial menu item. X user AlicePi said: “Honestly? I’ve eaten it and it’s really good. It’s not some normal pasta in bianco. If you don’t want to spend the money, don’t go as long as you don’t bother those who want to”.