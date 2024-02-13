Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Tuesday:

It was unclear on Tuesday morning whether the latest planned tractor protests in Rome would go ahead or not this Thursday after protestors reached a deal with the government on cutting income tax.

The tax, known as Irpef, will be cut on some of the lowest incomes for agricultural businesses, the government confirmed following talks with representatives of protesting farmers on Monday.

While some farmers' groups said they would now call off a protest planned in central Rome for Thursday, the "hardline wing" of protestors has vowed to continue, according to reports from state broadcaster Rai.

Football player gets life sentence for femicide

A 28-year-old former athlete was sentenced to life in prison on Monday for killing his ex-girlfriend in an ambush outside her house in Bologna in 2022.

The judge found Giovanni Padovani, a semi-professional footballer, guilty of murder with aggravating circumstances of premeditation and stalking.

Tests found that 56-year-old Alessandra Matteuzzi, who had reported Padovani for stalking in the months before the attack, had been kicked and punched and suffered a lethal haemorrhage after being hit in the skull with a hammer.

Padovani maintained throughout the trial that he had been suffering from a mental instability; a psychiatric evaluation concluded that he was in full control of his actions at the time of the attack.

Couple arrested in suspected cult killings

A man and a woman were arrested in the Sicilian capital of Palermo on Sunday evening on suspicion of involvement in 54-year-old Giovanni Barreca's murder of his wife and two children, aged five and 16.

Barreca turned himself in to police on Saturday night, confessing, "I have killed my family, come and take me away," over the phone, before later telling prosecutors "there was a devil in the house."

Barreca's surviving 17-year-old daughter, who was found in a state of shock after being imprisoned for several days, reportedly named Sabrina Fina and Massimo Carandente, saying they "performed an exorcism to drive out the devil."

The couple have been described as religious fanatics who met Barreca in prayer meetings at an evangelical church. It's believed that they pushed Barreca to kill his wife and two sons to rid his house of "demonic influences".

Turin University rocked by MeToo protests

Students at the University of Turin in northern Italy said they would block access to classes on Monday as part of an ongoing protest against what they describe as a culture of sexual harassment.

Last week, philosophy professor Federico Vercellone was placed on unpaid suspension for a month after being accused of molesting two of his doctoral students.

Hours later, Giancarlo Di Vella, the university's former director of Forensic Medicine, was placed under house arrest after 11 students reported that they he had subjected them to sexual harassment, stalking and threats.

Student group Cambiare Rotta ('Change Course') described the university's actions to date as "superficial". "In reality, the university does not fight a culture of rape and patriarchy," they said in a statement.