La Bella Vita: Odd Italian sayings and choosing the perfect camping holiday in Italy

With its unique blend of mountain peaks and valleys, rolling hills, rural flatland and pristine beaches, Italy has one of, if not the most varied landscape across all of Europe, and camping can be one of the best (and most cost-effective) ways to explore its natural wonders up close.

Before you set off though, it's always worth doing a little research to make sure you pick the camping trip that’s best suited to your tastes and needs, and avoid any disappointment further down the line.

To help you out, we’ve put together an essential guide on how to choose the right camping adventure in the peninsula.

How to choose a camping holiday in Italy: A guide for the uninitiated

Italian is a highly creative language and speakers love to add some flair and originality to their everyday interactions by peppering them with all sorts of colloquialisms, turns of phrase and sayings (or proverbi in Italian).

But while many popular English sayings are largely similar, or even identical, to their Italian equivalents, the closest Italian versions of some famous English idioms may well leave you perplexed.

The Italian versions of 11 famous English sayings

What do Italians means when they say 'those who sleep don't catch any fish'? Photo by CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP

From pasta alla carbonara to lasagne to Florentine-style steak, many delicacies of Italian cuisine are well known (and replicated) all over the world.

But, no matter where you go in Italy, you’re bound to find a number of local culinary specialities that are hardly ever featured in the pages of glossy lifestyle magazines or cookbooks, and may not figure in the collective idea of what Italian cuisine is all about.

We’ve put together six of the most curious ones below.

Offal and midnight pastries: Six surprising Italian food customs

