On the agenda: What's happening in Italy this week

Advertisement

Monday

Ministers to assess university protests

University Minister Anna Maria Bernini will meet with Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi and a number of university deans on Monday, May 13th to assess the situation in campuses around the country following a series of students' protests in recent months.

Bernini said last week she was not concerned by acts of protest in and of themselves but rather by "groups that engage in destructive actions and crime, knock down doors [and] attack police officers".

Police forces have clashed with students multiple times in recent months. Some 13 protesters, ten of them minors, were injured during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Pisa in late February – an incident which sparked an investigation for police violence into 15 members of Pisa's mobile police squad.

Wednesday

Summer tyres deadline

Motorists in Italy have until Wednesday, May 15th to make the switch from winter to summer tyres.

After the window to make the switch closes, drivers breaking the rules will face a fine of up to 1,731 euros plus the requirement to undergo a revisione (the Italian equivalent of a UK MOT test or a vehicle inspection in the US).

Italy’s summer tyre requirement is a frequent source of confusion for motorists around the country as it doesn’t apply to all vehicles. See our article on the topic to find out whether or not it applies to you.

Coppa Italia final

Juventus will take on Atalanta in the final act of this year’s Coppa Italia – Italy’s second-biggest football competition after the Serie A league – on Wednesday, May 15th.

Football fans will be able to watch the final for free on Canale 5 (channel 5 on Italian TV sets) or on Mediaset’s online streaming platform Infinity. Kickoff’s set for 9pm Italian time.

Advertisement

Friday

Milan to clamp down on rowdy nightlife

New legislation aimed at clamping down on Milan's rowdy nightlife and stopping crowds of revellers from keeping residents awake will come into force in 12 of the city's most popular movida districts from Friday, May 17th.

People pictured at a bar in southern Milan's Navigli district. Photo by Miguel MEDINA / AFP

There is currently little information about the upcoming measure as Milan's city council hasn't yet presented the decree's final text.

That said, while initial national and international media reports said that the measure would include an overnight ban on the sale of takeaway food, including ice cream (hence the nickname of 'gelato ban'), councillors later clarified that "ice cream is not the target" and that the rules would focus on the sale of "drinks, especially alcoholic ones."

Advertisement

Genoa’s Rolli Days

Genoa’s famous Rolli Palaces will open to the general public from Friday, May 17th to Sunday, May 19th as part of the spring edition of the city's popular Rolli Days scheme.

The Rolli Palaces are a collection of Unesco-protected buildings built between the 16th and 17th century at the behest of some of the most powerful families in the former Genoa Republic. They are generally regarded as some of the most outstanding examples of late Renaissance and Baroque architecture in Italy.

More information about the event and bookings is available here.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula One racing will return to Imola, southeast of Bologna, this weekend after the 2023 edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was cancelled due to devastating floods in the region.

Practice sessions will take place on Friday, May 17th, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday and a 63-lap race on Sunday.

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz pictured during the sprint race ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in April 2022. Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP

Find the full weekend schedule here. Info on tickets can be found here.

Sunday

Nationwide Trenitalia strike

Train passengers around the country may face delays or cancellations on Sunday, May 19th as staff at national rail operator Trenitalia plan to take part in a 23-hour strike (from 3am on Sunday to 2am on Monday).

The protest, which is backed by the PdM/PdB union, is expected to affect long-distance services as well as regional and local routes.

The level of disruption caused by the walkout will vary from region to region, with Trenitalia expected to release information on guaranteed services closer to the date of the strike.

Advertisement

Italian Open final

The 81st edition of the Internazionali d'Italia – Italy’s most prestigious tennis open – will come to an end this weekend, with the finalists of the men’s singles tournament set to square up on the Central Court of Rome’s Foro Italico on Sunday, May 19th.

Sky Sport Italia and their streaming platform Sky Go will show the match live, but you’ll need to purchase a subscription plan to access the service.