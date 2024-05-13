Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Advertisement

Meloni and Schlein to hold unprecedented debate

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will spar with main opposition party leader Elly Schlein in an unprecedented debate on May 23rd ahead of the European elections, according to the news bureau AFP.

The debate - the first ever in Italy between a sitting prime minister and the head of the opposition - will be hosted on Rai1, the flagship station of the state broadcaster.

Meloni, head of the Brothers of Italy party, has been in power since October 2022. Schlein was elected to lead the opposition centre-left Democratic Party (PD) in March 2023.

Both are at the top of their party's lists for the June 8th-9th European elections. However, neither will take their seats in the European Parliament, with Meloni planning to stay on as prime minister and Schlein preferring to remain a member of the Italian chamber of deputies.

Foreign mothers in Italy are having fewer children, new data shows

Foreign women, once key in bolstering Italy's declining birth rates, now have fewer children and at older ages, mirroring the trends of native Italians, according to the most recent data.

According to the 2023 ISMU Foundation report, while foreign births slightly increased from 34,000 in 2002 to 53,000 in 2022, the overall fertility rate among foreign women in Italy has declined.

This drop – from a total fertility rate of 2.8 in 2002 to 1.9 in 2022 – mirrored a closer alignment with Italian birth trends, business newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The shift was attributed to various factors, including the challenges migrants face and the high employment rates among foreign women, many of whom are employed in demanding full-time jobs.

Advertisement

Plastic tax delayed again, sugar tax to be rolled out from July

Italy has postponed the implementation of the plastic tax for a seventh time, extending its start date to July 2026.

On the other hand, a sugar tax was set to be rolled out slowly from July 1st, 2024, before fully coming into effect in July 2026, financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore reported.

The two tax measures were expected to generate approximately 650 million euros in annual revenue for the state, but have faced protests from Italian businesses since their introduction in 2020.

Assobibe, an association representing the producers of non-alcoholic drinks in Italy, on Friday described the planned sugar tax as "useless and harmful".