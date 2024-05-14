Today in Italy: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Advertisement

Italy's top story on Monday:

Italy ranks fourth among EU countries when it comes to the salaries of newly-qualified teachers, lagging behind only Austria, Spain and Sweden, according to a new OECD report.

The average teacher at the start of their career makes 28,113 euros per year in Italy, compared to 27,439 euros in France and 25,693 euros in Portugal, findings from the OECD's Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) show.

After 15 years in the job, Italy's teachers jump to third place, with an average salary of 37,139 euros - behind just Austria (48,621 euros) and Spain (39,648 euros), and ahead of Sweden (34,190 euros - converted from krona) and Finland (33,625 euros).

Those close to retirement age lose out compared to their European counterparts, however, with the average Italian teacher's salary flattening out at 43,407 euros, compared to 48,876 euros in Spain, 55,497 euros in Portugal and 60,947 euros in Austria.

Turbulent weather forecast

The Italian peninsula is set to be "split in two" over the next few days, with storms gripping the north of the country while the south experiences calm weather with temperatures of up to 40C (104F).

A low pressure area moving in from northwestern Europe will bring rainstorms, possible whirlwinds and hail to the north, peaking between Wednesday and Thursday, according to weather site IlMeteo.it.

Meanwhile the anti-clockwise rotation of air currents around the low pressure system is forecast to bring hot Saharan winds to the south and centre of the country, with temperatures well above 30C (86F) forecast.

Mercury levels could rise even higher in the south, with Calabria and Puglia facing highs of 35C and temperatures expected to reach 38-40C (100-104F) in parts of inland Sicily.

One in five Italian children overweight

19 percent of Italian children, or one in five, are overweight, according to a new study from Italy's National Health Institute (ISS), Corriere della Sera reported.

Data collected from a sample of 50,000 Italian schoolchildren in 2023 under an ISS monitoring programme found that 9.8 percent were obese and 2.6 percent were severely obese.

One in five don't regularly exercise and one in four eat fruit and vegetables less than once a day. When it comes to food consumption and exercise, however, Italy's indicators haven't changed significantly since 2019.

The study also found that the physical and psychological wellbeing of children declined following the pandemic, with a reduction in time dedicated to outdoor activities and more time spent on electronic devices.

Ten arrested in sex trafficking raid

Ten people were arrested in the southern Italian city of Bari following a police raid on a minor sex trafficking ring, Sky Tg24 reported on Monday.

Six adults were imprisoned, two placed under house arrest and two more banned from leaving their town of residence after it came to light that they had been involved in the trafficking of three sixteen-year-old girls.

The traffickers reportedly placed advertisements online, charging wealthy clients hundreds of euros for each encounter with the underage victims, who were given some of the money to buy luxury items and drugs.

Bari's Flying Squad were alerted to the ring's existence after the mother of one of the girls raised the alarm.